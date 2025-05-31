“What’s your name?”: Man checks out at Total Wine & More. Then the cashier fails to check his ID

In the United States, one must be over the age of 21 in order to buy alcoholic beverages. However, how businesses actually enforce this rule varies from state to state — and, in some cases, city to city.

For example, in Anchorage, Alaska, ID checks are required with every purchase of alcohol, no matter how old one appears to be. In the state of Georgia, in contrast, one must only check a form of identification if the person appears to be under the age of 30.

If stores fail to do this, they can face significant fines. That’s why some stores are strict about carding, even if it can cause an embarrassing situation for customers.

Now, one Total Wine & More shopper has the internet talking after sharing his experience with identification checks at the store.

Why did this man yell at a Total Wine & More cashier?

In a video with over 1 million views, a man films himself at the checkout of Total Wine & More. The video was posted by an account called @ghettogaragebuildz. It appears to be taken from elsewhere, as the account primarily reposts content from other accounts.

As the video plays, it shows an argument between the person filming the video and a cashier, a woman named Laura.

“You’re going to check my ID or not?” the man asks, with two beers on the checkout lane for purchase.

“Would you like me to?” Laura responds.

The video continues with the man and Laura arguing about whether she should check his ID. The man states that he never gets his ID checked at this location and that he has reported the business to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), while Laura counters that, as he appears to be around 40 years old, she is not required to card him.

What are Total Wine’s rules about ID checks?

On Total Wine & More’s website, the company clearly lays out its policy regarding ID checks.

“We don’t allow any person under the age of 21 to enter our store unless accompanied by an adult guardian of legal drinking age,” the site reads in part. “All parties in a group may be required to present identification. If you appear to be age 30 or under, our team members will ask for identification to ensure we are doing everything we can to prevent sales to minors.”

While the man in the video is only briefly visible, Laura claims that he looked like he could be 40. So long as he appeared to be over the age of 30, Laura would be keeping in line with Total Wine’s policies.

In the comments section, users supported Laura.

“Who else is Team Laura?” asked one highly-favorited comment.

“It’s because you look 50,” offered another.

“Cant stand customers that create drama give employees a hard time,” wrote a further TikToker.

“I would have refused the sale at that point,” declared an additional user. “bye bye!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Total Wine & More via email and @ghettogaragebuildz via TikTok comment.

