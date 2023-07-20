‘When customers scream HELLO as soon as they pull up’‘: Starbucks worker shares things customers do that baristas don’t like

A Starbucks barista compiled a list of things customers do that baristas don’t appreciate.

The list came via a TikTok slideshow by creator Farok Rashid (@farok_rashid). The post received 31,600 views as of this writing.

The video started with a picture of Rashid wearing a Starbucks apron and antlers, with an on-screen caption that read, “When customers scream HELLO as soon as they pull up.”

The next slide vented in the on-screen caption, “When I spill frap roast, sweet cream, inclusions, etc.”

The last one said, “When customers place their mobile orders and expect us to get it ASAP because apparently we’re robots.”

Farok added in his caption, “Starbucks customers are the worst.”

This isn’t the first TikToker to post a complaint about Starbucks. The Daily Dot recently reported on one barista calling out people who slow down the drive-thru line. In another instance, a creator said that Starbucks was the worst place she’s ever worked, and that a rude customer caused her to have a nervous breakdown.

Uses resonated with the post and people who worked at Starbucks were only too eager to add to the list.

“When they tell me they need to place a big order in the drive through and offer to mobile order it in the line,” wrote one person.

“When they add [an] iced matcha with cold foam at the window,” another said.

“Omg it literally makes me want to kms,” the creator said in response.

“It strikes a nerve,” observed another. “Also when they tell me they need to place a big order in the drive through and offer to mobile order it in the line.”

Yet another marveled, “All of these happening when you’re running the floor yourself is so unbelievably humbling.”

