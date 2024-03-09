‘We know she’s going to Target’: Stanley announces new hands-free, carry-all Quencher cups

If you’re on the Internet, you’ve heard about the viral Stanley cup craze—whether it’s the tackling at Target stores over the exclusive Valentine’s Day collaboration or the immortal Stanley cup that survived a car fire.

The brand is on fire (no pun intended), and it shows no sign of stopping.

Stanley 1913 announced the launch of two new products, a hands-fee, carry-all Quencher cup and a soft cooler at their filled-out South By Southwest panel on Saturday.

Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Stanley 1913 Jenn Reeves spoke to a sea of Stanley cup-carriers and marketing aficionados alike at “The ReFresh: How Classic Brand Stanley Rebooted on TikTok” panel.

While the brand has made headlines in the last year, it was actually founded over 100 years ago. William Stanley Jr. launched the brand in 1913 after inventing the vacuum-sealed technology used in many temperature-controlled liquid holders. Stanley cups were long associated with gruff “man” activities like camping.

In the last few years, however, everything changed—and so did Stanley 1913’s profits.

The company made $75 million in 2019, but just four years later, in 2023, its profits skyrocketed to $750 million, per NBC. Reeves explained how the brand multiplied its profits tenfold in such a short span.

“What sparked it was women,” Reeves said plainly. “… In the immortal words of Beyoncé, ‘Who run the world? Girls.'”

The brand’s shift to prioritize women as consumers—first by launching the popular Quencher and then releasing it in a variety of colorways—led it to connect with a dedicated fanbase. The focus on digital marketing, notably TikTok, and exclusive partnerships (hello, Target Valentine’s Day collab!) also played a role, Reeves said. She cited collaborations with Grammy winner Lainey Wilson, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Dae Hair.

Still, much of Stanley’s good press has come straight from consumers—Reeves noted the viral car fire incident and the company’s response. Stanley gifted the woman whose car went up in flames a new vehicle.

Reeves said that knowing the brand’s consumers also helped them grow their fanbase on TikTok, where Stanley cups became the primary receptacle for the infamous WaterTok.

“We know she’s going to Target—for home, for beauty, for health, for family,” she said. “But she’s also going to Dick’s [Sporting Goods] for her own fitness, family, and sports. And then Amazon. If she has to have a Quencher by 6pm and doesn’t want to get in the car, then she’s gonna go to Amazon.”

Stanley’s new product launches, including the Quencher cup carried by a shoulder strap rather than a handle, further the brand’s commitment to its female fanbase.

“Women have a lot to carry,” Reeves said. “So the only thing better than our Quencher, having a handle, is having it hands-free.”

Reeves also fired subtle shade at competitor Hydro Flask, who mocked Stanley over the brand’s use of lead earlier this year.

“We don’t really talk about our competition,” she said. “We focus on our consumers, our community, our customers and our creativity. That’s it.”