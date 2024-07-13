‘Spectacular give me 14 of them right now’: This husband’s reaction deserves 3 Michelin stars

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Maybe it’s because I’ve watched too much The Bear, but I’m not just hungry for a new trend. I’m ravenous; practically chomping at the bit for the TikTok gods to cook something up to fill my belly (or ears) with sustenance.

And this new wholesome TikTok sound might just take the biscuit.

The sound

The sound is of a man appearing to try some food, before following it up with a glowing review reinforcing how moreish the dish is: “Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now,” he says. On June 19, TikToker @affordableperfumereviews used the sound to praise the aroma of the perfume.

This video amassed 1.1 million views, and sparked a trend of users sharing their own favorite food or beverage with the sound. Now, the sound has been used across 21,500 TikToks. Examples of the trend include people trying loved ones’ baking, their favorite fast food order, or their favorite candy.