‘Spectacular give me 14 of them right now’: This husband’s reaction deserves 3 Michelin stars

Maybe it’s because I’ve watched too much The Bear, but I’m not just hungry for a new trend. I’m ravenous; practically chomping at the bit for the TikTok gods to cook something up to fill my belly (or ears) with sustenance.
And this new wholesome TikTok sound might just take the biscuit.
The sound
The sound is of a man appearing to try some food, before following it up with a glowing review reinforcing how moreish the dish is: “Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now,” he says. On June 19, TikToker @affordableperfumereviews used the sound to praise the aroma of the perfume.
This video amassed 1.1 million views, and sparked a trend of users sharing their own favorite food or beverage with the sound. Now, the sound has been used across 21,500 TikToks. Examples of the trend include people trying loved ones’ baking, their favorite fast food order, or their favorite candy.
Where’s it from?
The source of the soundbite (get it?) is a video by Vicky (@60somethinglife). In the video, she presents her husband, Al, with a plate of sweet potato and egg pancakes. As he tries his first bite, he says that now-immortal line: “Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now.”
At the time of writing, the video has amassed 30.3 million views, and viewers can’t get enough of Al’s glowing review.
“‘Spectacular give me 14 of them right now’ is my new mood,” one commenter wrote. “This is how I expect my partner to act everytime I cook,” another added. While a third simply demanded Vicky to “drop that recipe.”
Sound off
Since going viral, the clip of Al praising his wife also became a reaction video. Now a popular CapCut template, Al’s praises are being inserted into a number of different scenarios—such as enjoying crab rangoons and espresso martinis—which pretty much follow the same principle as the viral sound.
It’s a trend almost good enough to eat.