‘WHY? It’s Spam…’: Alaskan woman goes grocery shopping at Walmart. Then she tries to buy Spam

Big-box retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kroger have explored ways to deter shoplifting in stores. That’s much to the consternation of customers who simply want to choose their groceries off the shelf and acquire them honestly.

It’s not just for high-dollar items either—sure, the gaming consoles are behind locked doors, but so are canned meat products like corned beef hash and Spam.

A Walmart shopper has taken to TikTok to show that they had to wait on an employee to access the shelf containing cans of Spam. Even then, they couldn’t put it in their cart.

Is Walmart restricting Spam access?

The video posted to TikTok by user @akwildrose_beadwork has drawn over 103,000 views on the platform. In the clip, she shows that the Diamond Walmart store in Anchorage, Alaska, has the Spam under lock and key, along with hash, another canned meat product.

The video shows the customer asking for one can of Spam as an employee unlocks the door, preventing shoppers from being able to grab them off the shelves.

“This one is already at register six,” the employee tells the poster. “I’ll take this to register six. Whenever you guys are wanting Spam, we keep certain ones already up there. So this one is normally at six. The smaller ones of this one is normally at six. Every once in a while they might put one of these up there, but if you just wanted the basic one, yeah, at register six.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @akwildrose_beadwork via TikTok direct message, and to Walmart via contact form regarding the video.

Why are retailers doing this?

Even everyday items have been locked up at many grocery retailers for a few years now, as these retailers work to combat higher rates of shoplifting.

Most setups are simple lock and key. However, some stores, like the Walmart shown in the video, have gone high-tech, using locks that open using an app.

How bad has shoplifting gotten?

Just a few years ago, in 2022, about 70% of retailers shared that they had observed a significant increase in organized retail crime, leading to theft and losses. A lot of the time, they reported that folks were stealing in bulk to resell online.

While there may have been an uptick in theft, some studies have found that locking merchandise up can reduce sales by up to 25%.

‘I’m walking out.’

The Spam being locked up struck a chord with some viewers. Many shared that it put them off shopping in stores that employ the practice entirely.

“Nah, I’m walking out of any store that does that,” one commenter wrote.

“I dont call for help i just leave,” another said. “F that.”

“As someone that works retail this annoys me,” a further user wrote. “As a customer I’m shopping elsewhere cause this annoys me.”

Others were surprised that this particular product was under such threat from shoplifters that it had to be locked up in the first place.

“Tinned meats under lock down?!” one commenter wrote. “We’re locking down war rations now? This is rock bottom.”

“Who is stealing SPAM?!” another said. “Are Vienna sausage and potted meat in there too?”

“Why?” a third asked. “Is spam just flying off the shelf with theft?”