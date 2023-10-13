‘You’re about to be launched into your dream life!’: The new moon solar eclipse in Libra is coming. Are you prepared?

Astrology devotees are very excited about the upcoming solar eclipse on October 14th, which will not only usher in a new moon in Libra, but spark a slew of changes for folks who have been yearning for a shift in their lives.

According to a duo TikTokers, there’s some crazy sh*t that’s supposed to go down in wake of the new moon, and both of them urge their followers to welcome these changes.

One of the astrological influencers, Bella (@astrobellaluna) writes in the caption of her clip, “The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 14th wants to give you a fresh start but only if you’re willing to say goodbye to something!”

She asks her followers in the video, “Are things beginning to shift in your life unexpectedly? Do you feel the changes brewing in the air, well the new moon solar eclipse in Libra on October 14th is working right now to rearrange things in your life and perhaps even flip it upside down. But it’s doing so for a bigger purpose.”

The influencer goes on to explain, “New moons are new beginnings but this eclipse is with the south node which represents a purging of something. This new beginning can only take place if you’re willing to let something go … It could be a person, a friend, a lover, a job, a career, a way of thinking.”

Although change is hard, the creator advises that, “The best thing we can do is choose the path of least resistance accept [the changes] even if they don’t make sense.”

Simultaneously, astrology influencer Alicia Ying (@aliciaying) also claims that the New Moon in Libra will bring about a bunch of changes and that people should be prepared for them. However, her take is that the changes won’t be as difficult and states the moon is “literally going to launch you into your dream life.”

Alicia goes on to say that if anyone is willing to embrace change in their lives, now is the time to do so.

“This is such powerful energy that if you choose to take advantage of it, you will be so fully transformed that by the end of the month you will not have even recognized yourself because just fell into place and you started to get it all,” she says.

She encourages her viewers, “Close the chapter to relationships in personal, business, and friendships that are just dragging you down. This is gonna be super important to do, it’s going to be super hard to do you’ve probably been feeling the ick and the frustrations and the tears leading up to this Saturday.”

But does the New Moon in Libra really have anything to do with the recommendations that both Bella and Alicia lay out in their respective TikTok videos?

People’s personal relationships often impact their professional lives, so if a person decides to rid themselves of certain individuals who may be proverbially dragging them down, there’s a greater probability for those people to start thriving in other areas.

But viewers on TikTok were divided about the soundness of the advice.

“I don’t feel anything and I’m a libra,” one person wrote.

“No not yet,” another responded.

Someone else said, “I feel the pull, but I’ve felt the pull before and ignore it away.”

However, a number of folks seemed to attribute the craziness they’ve been encountering in their lives with the New Moon.

“It was a Roller coaster week cancer sun and moon, Taurus rising,” said one user.

“I just got a little pay rise love from Virgo,” someone else claimed.

Another, also attributing a recent positive change in their life to the shifting stars, remarked, “Yes just left a toxic job where i had stayed 11 months too long took me forever to get it together.”

According to The Rocky Mountain Collegian, there is no scientific consistency or basis to the practice of astrology. The piece quotes American astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson as saying, “We are chemically connected to all molecules on Earth. And we are atomically connected to all atoms in the universe. We are not figuratively, but literally stardust. Not only do we live among the stars, the stars live within us. This being said…Astrology is still bullsh*t.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bella and Alicia via TikTok comment for further information.