‘RIP if you own a bunch of snap on’: Man warns against Snap-On tools, says it’s taking advantage of young techs

Snap-On tools have become the subject of controversy with auto techs and gear heads all over social media recently. Mainly folks have argued whether the brand’s exorbitant prices are worth its quality and convenience of replacement parts. Previously the Daily Dot highlighted how an Icon (Harbor Freight) wrench outperformed a Snap-On wrench in one test.

Another tech has called Snap-On “a joke in the automotive industry.” And now, another TikToker named Joe (@joezpiain) also posted a viral clip criticizing Snap-On’s pricing.

In a video that’s garnered over 105,000 views on the popular application, he shows off some of the company’s products.

“I don’t think the average person walking down the street knows who this company is,” he says. Next he continues his his gripe with Snap-On: “Or how much they are taking advantage of people.”

According to Joe, the company is taking advantage of “young techs.” How? By charging “300 times” the amount that they should for “average tools.” Folks just starting out in the automotive industry are dumping tens of thousands of dollars into the company’s offerings.

Joe says that ultimately the investments aren’t worth it.

As means of illustrating just how ludicrous Snap-On’s prices are, he incorporates his wife into the video. The set up is simple: he shows her some Snap-On tools and he has her try and guess their prices.

“OK, this 46-piece socket set: how much do you think that is?” he asks her. She appears beside him in the video with a green-screen image grab of the tools behind them.

“I don’t know, $95?” she says. He then moves out of the way of the price to show off what Snap-On charges for the tool set. Upon seeing the $2,394 price, his wife opens her mouth widely.

Joe then goes onto the next item. “This single pair of bent needle nose pliers,” he asks her. “$15,” she tells him. Just like before, he moves out of the way of the product to show its $71.50 price tag. She starts to laugh before saying, “This has to be a joke.” But it isn’t, according to the company’s online store.

The price is wrong

“OK, so this is just like a socket wrench or an impact extension. So it’s just like an extension for a socket…how much you think that is?” he asks her, before she replies, “I don’t know, $85?”

He reveals the price, which is $132. “OK, I was…closer,” she says, seemingly warming up to Snap-On’s price points.

“14-volt cordless drill,” he says showing off another Snap-On product as part of his test. “250?” she guesses. However she’s wrong—it costs more than double that amount at $591.95.

Next up is a larger ticket item. “So this is a steel cabinet that goes on the end of a tool box. It’s got probably like four shelves in it. It just hooks on the side. How much do you think that is?” he asks her, again.

“Um, probably like $750,” she tells him before he moves their heads out of the way of the price again. The actual price of the attachment? $6,860, which results in a blank stare from his significant other.

Another big ticket item is placed on the screen. “This is a 68-inch toolbox with like maybe 6 or 7 drawers on it,” Joe says. He then asks her to try and guess the price, and she says she’s going to base her guess on the previous item he showed her. “I’m gonna have to go with like $5,000,” she suggests.

“OK,” Joe says, before revealing that Snap-On expects folks to pay $17,690 for the toolbox—around the price of a small entry level sedan. “This is insane,” she says after seeing the price.

Back to the smaller items

Joe moves on to smaller ticket items, continuing to shock his wife at the $136 dual-ended socket, a $385 9-piece wrench set, and a $149.50 32-ounce hammer.

“Now, I know what everybody’s saying. ‘Oh, we’re investing in quality tools.’ …But I won’t get into how these items aren’t investments. Please don’t let your ego make the buying decision,” he says. “Buy used or buy a different brand.”

TikTokers were divided

“The tool boxes are always what gets me. It’s insanity,” one commenter said, echoing both Joe and his wife’s sentiments.

Someone else said that they were always dubious of Snap-On’s claims when it comes to superior quality. And they’ve felt like others feel the same: “Dude i don’t know how anyone has ever belived snap ons bs i was always skeptical.”

Another replied that they do believe Snap-On’s tools are the best in the business. “I mean, I wouldn’t say average tools they do have the best tools especially their hand tools are wrenches the ratchet their sockets, nobody else touches them in my opinion but they do charge way too m[uch],” they said.

One TikToker disagreed that the tools aren’t investments.

For them, they’re worth every penny, and they’re able to get their money back re-selling them. “Been a tech for 15 years. how much do you think Snapon prices have gone up in 15 years If I want to sell something I warranty it out boom it’s new I sell for almost new price talk about investment,” the user wrote.

And another remarked that they’ve been able to get whatever they wanted easily replaced by the company: “Every snap on tool I broke I handed it back to them and they gave me a new one no wait time no paperwork.”

Quality or convenience?

One TikTok user argued that Snap-On’s products aren’t always the best, however.

“My gripe with snapon began when I borrowed my buddy’s breaker bar and it snapped in half. But a pipe around an old school tire iron got the lugnut free,” another person said.

A further user said Snap-On’s truck visits to shops are what makes them worth the purchase price. “It isn’t about the price it’s the convenience of a truck full of tools coming every week and the ability to finance or put tools on a truck account,” they claimed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Snap-On via email and Joe via TikTok comment.

