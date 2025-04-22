‘Why did that oven call me poor?’: Woman opens up her oven to take food out. Then viewers find out it has an unprecedented new feature

Modern ovens continue to impress consumers with advanced functions like smart touchscreens and voice control that elevate everyday cooking. A woman shared an unusual feature on her oven that had viewers stunned—a slide-in door that tucks away beneath the oven cavity.

Featured Video

TikTok user KatNia (@katniawatkins) shared a video of a woman bending down at her oven as she says, “When someone’s like, ‘Why you single?’ I’m like, ‘Girl.”

She then opens her oven door and it effortlessly glides under the oven chamber. This allows her to easily pull out the rack and retrieve her baking dish.

The video then cuts to KatNia, who jokingly asks, “Why is your oven a Decepticon? Where did you get a Decepticon from?”

Advertisement

What was the unusual oven?

Viewers were just as curious as KatNia about the oven and where the original TikToker got it from. Luckily, one commenter seemed to know exactly who made the nifty appliance.

“It’s a Neff oven. [I don’t know] if other companies make them I just work for a business that sells that specific brand which has that feature,” they wrote.

Neff Slide & Hide ovens offer a sleek, built-in look that combine modern aesthetic appeal with convenience. The unique slide-in door design not only makes it easier to access the oven’s interior but also helps free up valuable kitchen space, which is a valuable commodity in many kitchens.

Advertisement

However, this stylish appliance typically comes with a higher price tag than traditional models. Neff ovens start at approximately $2,000, with some models reaching up to $3,000 depending on the features. Given the higher cost, these ovens may not be the most practical choice for every budget.

Slide-in door sparks reactions

KatNia’s video went viral with 6.6 million views. Several users commented how such luxuries were simply out of reach for them.



“Why did that oven call me poor?” one person joked.

“Where the door gone?” said another.

Advertisement

“[For real] I thought. it broke… no. turns out I’m just broke,” laughed a third.

“I need this for my dishwasher and all the other cabinets cuz my kids seem to only know how to open them,” wrote someone else.

While some suggested that the Neff oven was just a marketing gimmick, one person argued out that the slide-in door feature had its practical uses.

“This is amazing for wheelchair users,” they pointed out.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to KatNia via TikTok direct message and to Neff Home Appliances via Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.