‘It’s not predicting it’s planned!’: Did The Simpsons predict 1-cent cheeseburgers from Wendy’s and McDonald’s?

In a now-viral TikTok, a keen observer of pop culture claimed that the National Cheeseburger Day celebrations set for next week might have been foretold in a classic episode of The Simpsons.

The video in question, which is part Simpsons nostalgia and part warning, comes from TikTok creator @ragingprestigemaster, getting over 80,000 views in its first 24 hours on the platform.

Reposts from several other TikTokers gave the video a signal boost, including one from @chayoorozco11 with over 380,000 views in its first nine hours on the platform.

The original creator starts by saying the video is “for entertainment purposes only” but then lays out a complicated thesis for viewers to ponder.

He begins his thesis by remarking on the upcoming National Cheeseburger Day celebrations set for next week. According to the National Day Calendar tracking industry-declared holidays, the official day is Sept. 18, falling on a Monday this year.

Several major fast-food chains have chosen to celebrate with multi-day deals on their cheeseburgers. Today reported that Wendy’s will allow customers to “snag a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny with any purchase.” In a separate report, the outlet shared news from a McDonald’s representative that customers can get “a Double Cheeseburger for only $0.50 from any participating location nationwide when they order exclusively through the McDonald’s App.”

People, meanwhile, reported that Burger King “will be giving away free cheeseburgers to members of its Royal Perks rewards program with any purchase of $1 or more” on Monday, with additional deals on different menu items throughout the week.

The creator then shared his thoughts on why these burgers are being practically or actually given away.

“All these companies are owned by the same people,” he opined. “Now, I’m not going to say the person’s name, but a famous computer person that’s been experimenting with insects owns a lot of what’s going on and a lot of the beef that’s been sending out.”

He then delves deeper, saying, “If you guys don’t think that this is nefarious, that there’s not something behind all these cheap, tainted burgers being sold at you at pennies on the dollar, then you’re buggin’, straight up.”

He then played a clip from The Simpsons he presented as related.

Based on information from the Fandom site, the clip is from “Treehouse of Horror XX,” one of the show’s annual Halloween episodes. Specifically, it concerns the “Burger Squared” from the fictional fast-food chain Krusty Burger. In the clip, chain namesake Krusty the Clown stands outside a Krusty Burger location and explains to news anchor Kent Brockman that the burgers are made by feeding cows to other cows before “the unholy results” are served “on a whole-grain bun.”

Brockman tries a burger, transforms into a zombie-like creature called a muncher, bites Krusty, and sets off an apocalypse.

The creator then aims to draw a connection between the cheap burgers and the fictional ones that turn people into flesh-eating zombies.

“Yeah, so if you haven’t fasted,” he says after sharing the clip, “I would suggest you begin to do so. This next coming week is going to be very decisive. And things are going to start ballooning.”

He concludes, “There are things inside these products that you consume that are dormant that will be activated.”

In the comments section, viewers weighed in with their thoughts.

“It’s not just the meat though,” said one concerned commenter. “They’re messing with fruits and veggies too. so unless you’re growing all your own food…”

The creator responded, “I buy local at farmers market. Thankfully I’m not in a city.”

“I thought something was up as soon as they advertised it,” shared another, leading the creator to respond with a 100 emoji.

“What is in them,” one wondered.

The creator had a ready response: “Some say the vaccine.”

