French writer Eugène Sue once wrote in his book Memoirs of Matilda that revenge is a dish best served cold.

Clearly Sue had never seen a certain DreamWorks masterpiece starring a Scottish-accented, grumpy-yet-lovable green ogre. If he had, he’d probably say that revenge is a dish best served Shrek.

TikTok user thatprojectorguy at least has the wherewithal to understand this. That’s why they decided to demonstrate not just in words, but in hilarious and beautiful action how to use Shrek to get back at someone who did you wrong.

In a viral clip that’s garnered more than 2.2 million views, thatprojectorguy decided to grab his projector and blast the 2001 film on the apartment building he was allegedly kicked out of.

The self-proclaimed projector enthusiast was peeved that his landlord wouldn’t gain his access to the building so he could at least retrieve his stuff, and so he decided to Shrek it up a notch.

“My landlord kicked me out of my apartment building without any warning and won’t even let me back in to get my stuff so I’m just going to project Shrek at max brightness and volume every night until they let me back in,” thatprojectorguy says.

“Projecting shrek on my apartment building until my landlord lets me back in,” he writes in the caption.

This wasn’t a one time thing, either. thatprojectorguy uploaded a second video showing his level of commitment.

“Update: my landlord still hasn’t let me back into my apartment after kicking me out without any warning, so I’m continuing to project Shrek with an even brighter and louder projector every night and giving people a show until they let me back in,” he writes in the second clip.

In a third clip, thatprojectorguy says he moved on from broadcasting Shrek on the broad side of his former apartment building. Instead, he’s been playing Bee Movie.

Viewers who saw his clip are eating it up. One commenter wrote: “Honestly just project a bunch of movies and enjoy yourself.”

Other folks offered other suggestions for movies and genres, such as Megamind or a horror movie. That idea seemed to intrigue thatprojectorguy, who asked, “Which one?” One person suggested The Human Centipede.

Of course the big question is whether or not @thatprojectorguy could get in trouble for his constant film projection. There’s a good chance he could. It depends on whether or not the building owner decides to get local law enforcement involved in the matter.

Business states that individuals wishing to use a projector on a building that they do not own must obtain permission from the location’s legal owner. They’ll also need permission of the owner on whose property they plan to place their projection equipment.

In some instances, permissions from local government officials must be obtained as well. There’s also the issue of copyright laws that need to be considered: For instance, if Dreamworks wanted to get on thatprojectorguy’s case, the studio could send him a cease-and-desist letter.

While many folks appeared to love the idea, other commenters said thatprojectorguy could have taken a more productive approach. Like this person who wrote: “Bro call the police, get a lawyer, DO ANYTHING MORE PRODUCTIVE THAN PLAYING SHREK.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thatprojectorguy via TikTok for comment.