‘Your driving habits are going to play a massive part in this’: Should you buy an EV? Expert mechanic weighs in

Buying an electric vehicle is now a popular choice for new car buyers.

Featured Video

EVs are promoted to be environmentally friendly, fuel efficient, and requiring less frequent maintenance. With EV brands like Tesla, Rivian, and many more gaining popularity, is purchasing an EV the best decision for everyone?

This TikTok posted by Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice) features two expert mechanics going over the benefits and potential issues one may run into when buying an EV.

Nothing like two mechanics talking shop and weighing in on the current affairs with EVs. Both of these mechanics have been in the game for years and express concern of potential issues with EVs.

Advertisement

The mechanics discuss various scenarios including cold weather, saltwater, electricity shortages, environmental impact, and overall sustainability of EVs.

Let’s dive into the topics that were brought up.

How do EVs perform in cold weather states?

In the TikTok, the mechanics mention that EVs drive distance decreases while the battery charges slower and not fully in cold climates.

Advertisement

Now this is nothing new in the world of EVs news so what are some ways to maximize performance with your EV. The Department of Energy suggests the following tips for preparing your EV for winter.

Opt in for covered parking if possible

Take precautions to keep your outdoor charger from freezing

Warm up car before driving

Maintain a full battery charge before commuting

Charge battery at a public fast-charging station

Do EVs catch on fire with saltwater exposure?

During Hurricane Helene preparation warnings, Florida officials did warn residents that electric vehicles exposed to saltwater can catch fire. The TikTok mechanics recall seeing a video of a Tesla catching on fire during Hurricane Helene due to saltwater exposure.

Advertisement

The parked Tesla in the garage ended up burning down the house due to the salt exposure. The aftermath of the damaged house is truly tragic.

Are EVs the most environmentally friendly vehicles on the road?

At first glance, EVs appear to be better for the environment. But considering the full scale of production from mining the materials to the finish product, EVs may not be the best option.

Advertisement

The main call out with EVs in regards to not being eco-friendly is the production and size of the battery. Electric vehicle batteries use natural minerals (nickel, lithium, cobalt) which are becoming increasing limited. The size is a EV battery is larger than the standard car battery and hybrid battery.

“If the reason for buying an electric vehicle is solely for the environment, hybrid is the best way to go.” – Royalty Auto Service Mechanic

Is buying an EV worth it?

Ultimately this decision comes down to your driving habits, where you live, and intention of purchase.

Advertisement

First thing to consider is the typical duration of drives and their willingness to upkeep with battery charging.

Second, if you live in a colder climate or a place with saltwater exposure. The EV full potential is altered in colder states and saltwater exposure could potentially lead to fires.

Lastly, if the main motive is to be environmentally conscious, then a hybrid is your best bet.

All of these factors need to be taken into account in order to decide if an EV is worth buying.

Advertisement

In conclusion, if you want one go get one. If you want nothing to do with charging stations, then stick with ole reliable gas powered cars.

What do the viewers think about buying an EV?

“Thirty-year tech who just switched to Tesla tech. They are so easy to work on,” one user commented.

“I hate working on them already. It’s not sustainable. Hybrid yes, electric no,” another mechanic added

Advertisement

“Owned two fully electric and waiting for technology to catch up. Hybrid is the only option,” one shared.

“Been a mechanic of 23 years bought a Tesla because of my drive. 60k miles haven’t worked on it once. Live with all four seasons no issues. Best car I’ve ever had. Didn’t change my driving habits” one shared.

This TikTok has more than 262.3K views with 10.2K likes.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot contacted @Royaltyautoservice over email and TikTok direct messages.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.