‘The way I would have returned everything’: Shopper says he was sent to Costco jail for 20 minutes after worker makes mistake

In a viral video posted on Dec. 30, TikTok user Ethan Pearl (@ethanpearl_) claims he was sent to “Costco jail” due to a mistake made by a worker.

In the video, he explains, “Currently traumatized because the Costco cashier at self-checkout scanned all my items for me but missed one. I ended up in Costco jail with security for 20 minutes.”

Pearl then shows viewers a Costco tag detailing the situation. He goes on to share that security checked his credit cards and reviewed the store’s surveillance footage.

The video has over 3 million views and thousands of comments, sparking heated discourse about the dynamics of self-checkout systems.

Costco customer says he was sent to jail

Many chimed in, sharing their frustrations with Costco’s self-checkout system, which, like many other retailers, has tightened security measures to limit losses.

As CNN reported, since Costco expanded its self-checkout systems, “the company has noticed that non-members have been sneaking in to use membership cards that don’t belong to them.”

To combat this, the retailer will now ask shoppers for both their membership cards and a photo ID to use the self-checkout registers. Additionally, adding extra staff to assist with the process.

However, many argue that these measures have become so strict that they undermine the customer experience, making the self-checkout process feel less convenient.

“Costco has been so strict lately, like it’s not even a club anymore,” one viewer shared.

Another added, “Costco has fallen off. What’s the point of self-checkout if there’s a person there talking to me? Sam’s has an app where you scan and go.”

“Doing self-checkout and then the cashier coming over to scan my stuff was literally my 13th reason. I went like, ‘WHAT’S THE POINT?’” another viewer emphasized.

Shoppers share Costco horror stories

Others shared similar experiences to Pearl’s, detailing strict consequences for simple mistakes.

“They literally lost their minds the last time the cashier forgot to scan a can of hominy. Gave me attitude and told me I had to go back in line to buy it. I pulled it out and put it by the exit door,” explained one customer.

“They did this to my dad, and they make the situation so awkward, too. Writing a report and everything!” another viewer shared.

Pearl responded, “When they got out the pen and paper I was like dear lord please help. I felt like I was called to the office in high school.”

“One time the checkout machine didn’t print our receipt and got jammed. We asked the worker for help, and they refused. Had to wait in Costco jail for them to find proof that we actually paid,” another viewer recounted.

Some viewers were eager to know if Costco apologized for inconveniencing Pearl.

“They better have given you a gift card for the inconvenience and an apology,” one viewer remarked.

To which Pearl responded, “To paint a picture, a box-dye, 70-year-old employee gave a quick ‘I’m sorry.’ I said, ‘You’re good,’ and she replied, ‘It’s not good! This is not good! This is why our prices go up! Someone’s not good!’ … (It was Kirkland paper towels.)”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ethan Pearl via email and Costco through its contact form for comment.

