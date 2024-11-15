‘Not so they can protect the price of the hot dog’: Customer exposes the real reason you have to scan your membership card at the Costco entrance now

A Costco enthusiast attempted to explain why shoppers have to scan their membership cards at the entrance—and it makes a good deal of sense.

The theory is posited by creator Ryan Barnes (@ryanbarnesugc), describing himself in his TikTok bio as a “UGC Male Based in Nashville, Tenn.” This video, a departure from his content creation-themed content, has generated more than 228,000 views as of Friday morning.

In the clip, he sits in his car and talks about the changes at Costco. He appears to be all for them by the time he wraps up just over a minute of monologue.

After explaining that scans at the front are now happening, he quips, “No, this is not so they can protect the price of the hot dog or their $5 rotisserie chicken. There’s actually a deeper meaning as to why they are scanning IDs at the front.”

He then gets into what can happen if a nonmember enters the store and attempts to shop there.

“Before the scanners, if someone successfully got in, got to the end, got $400 worth of groceries, show the ID and it doesn’t match the name on the credit card, they would have to put all those items back, and that it takes a lot of time,” he says. “Costco is a massive warehouse, and workers don’t have time to go and take nonmembers’ items back.”

He then defends Costco for implementing this new policy. “Costco makes most of their money via their memberships. So if you’re in there trying to use someone else’s membership and you get caught, that is labor that is lost, having to return all those items back, instead of someone who pays for their membership, comes in, buys what they need and leaves,” he shares.

He adds, “So this is a way that Costco actually protects their low membership costs and is able to pay their employees a very livable wage with amazing benefits.”

He wraps up by suggesting that if you don’t have a Costco membership, you should get one.

Customers react

News of the new policy prompted a moderator of the r/Costco subreddit to create a megathread so people could react in one central location. That lead post noted, “Warehouse scanners at entrances will be rolling out in United States warehouses from now until the end of 2024.”

“Tried it today, it’s quick and easy,” one reported. “Don’t mind it at all. Now if they could just get SCAN & GO like Sam’s Club. Costco self checkout is kind of a joke.”

“I’d do unspeakable things to get the scan and go technology at Costco,” opined another. “Especially when I go on single/two item runs, [it] would be a godsend.”

Someone else wondered, “I won’t claim to be ‘up in arms’ but it is an inconvenience that I don’t see the value of, since active memberships are required to check out. Maybe they’re trying to track how often someone shows up versus how often the purchase?”

But at least one commenter did report an issue using it. “Went to my Costco where they introduced these scanners at the door and there was a huge line to get in,” that person said. “Then I’m getting asked again at checkout so they can check my membership. Why again if I already had it checked at the entrance?”

Commenters on Barnes’ TikTok added to the conversation.

“I don’t see why people are having such an issue with these scanners,” one said. “It’s not any issue as far as I’m concerned lol.”

Someone else suggested, “They can also track how long you are in the store.”

One thought this could be one piece of helpful data to help the store more strategically place items.

“My local Costco don’t have the scanner yet so I’m good for now,” reported one.

And one made it political, saying, “Wait you need to scan your ID for Costco but there are so many states that you don’t have to for voting.”

Someone answered, “Correct. You pay for the privilege to shop at Costco. Voting is a right.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Barnes via TikTok direct message and email and to Costco via online contact form.

