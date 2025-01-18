‘Now the folks across the street can see you put $2 in’: Man demands answers after seeing the new gas pumps at Shell

A Shell customer was surprised to see new gas pumps at one of the chain’s locations. Rioo (@riootwotimes) documented his surprise at seeing the new fueling fixtures in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 51,000 views.

However, folks who replied to his video seemed more annoyed than shocked by the newfangled contraptions.

Touch and go

Rioo begins his video with a recording of newly installed screens at a Shell gas station. Next, he comments on an upgraded design feature at the location’s pumps: a massive touch screen. Gone are the traditional, manual buttons and monochromatic numerical displays. It’s all been replaced by a large touchscreen system.

It seems that the aesthetic of the traditional pumps remains intact. Toward the bottom of the screen are selections for three different fuel octanes: 87, 90, and 93. They sport Shell’s primarily yellow branding with red accents. The V-Power gas option, like on many of its manual pumps, is a two-tone red color.

Some folks may have thoughts about incorporating potentially finicky touchscreen tech at a fuel pump. However, there’s another added element that’s glaringly apparent with the new fueling displays: The fuel amounts and costs are largely displayed on the touchscreen.

In a big, black font juxtaposed against a white backdrop, Rioo’s total is visible. For $25, he was able to pour 8.932 gallons of gasoline.

Not so new

It appears that touchscreen gas pumps aren’t exactly a new phenomenon nor is Shell the only company that has them. A 2014 Getty Images photo that was snapped at a Netherlands gas station shows a touchscreen self-service station. Moreover, in 2021, a Redditor uploaded a photo of a blue Exxon Mobil gas station pump to the site’s r/mildly interesting sub. Additionally, much like Shell’s variant, the dollar and gallon amounts are displayed in a large font.

Despite the ubiquity of touchscreens in our retail landscape today, past implementations weren’t as successful or readily embraced by the public. Another Reddit user who uploaded a photo of a Mueller touchscreen pump in 2023 prompted a historical anecdote. Surprisingly, one commenter said that a Texas Gas station chain attempted to install touchscreens on its fuel pumps as early as 1995.

In spite of what was presumably a well-intended design, the Redditor called the experiment a disaster. Due to its limited technology, coupled with Texas heat, the circuit boards required dedicated air-conditioned units. Furthermore, customers became purportedly frustrated while attempting to dispense gas.

Consequently, the Redditor stated, patrons would often smash fuel pumps against the screen in anger. Which was a massive financial loss for businesses that had them installed. That’s because, as per the Reddit user, they cost around $20,000 each to manufacture and install.

Viewers weigh in

Commenters who replied to Rioo’s video had a slew of comments about the touchscreen pumps. Many of which were quips about Shell’s choice in font size. “I don’t need nobody seeing me put $5 in my tank why is it so big,” one penned.

This was a worry shared by another TikTok user: “But why is it telling folks business so loud?”

Another worried about potential problems that could occur with an all-touchscreen operation. “Don’t let the power go out omg,” they wrote.

But some pondered if the screens were necessary. “And its so pointless,” one said.

The Daily Dot has reached out Shell via email and Rioo via Instagram direct message for further comment.



