‘It came with a little surprise’: Customer buys $600 storage shed off of Shein. Is it worth it?

Fast fashion e-retailer Shein has been expanding beyond clothes lately, even offering full-sized storage sheds. But are they any good? One TikToker documented her experience to find out.

TikTok user Angelica (@angelica_torresramos) shared a video on Nov. 10 documenting her purchase of a $639 metal storage shed from Shein. The video, which has over 5.6 million views, starts by showing the e-retailer’s online listing for the shed.

The video then switches to the three cardboard boxes the shed arrived in. Once she opens the boxes, the TikToker reveals that some of the metal parts are bent. “Some pieces were a little damaged,” she notes in an on-screen caption.

As if bent metal parts weren’t concerning enough, Angelica soon discovers another unexpected guest: a small spider crawling out from inside one of the boxes. “It came with a little surprise,” she jokes in another caption.

Angelica shows a montage of the shed coming together step-by-step, from the “base” to the “roof” to the “door.” Her final assessment? “I actually liked it,” she says.

Commenters weren’t so sure about the shed’s durability, though.

“Looks cute but it looks like it’ll break down with wind” one commenter said.

Another remarked, “What about the floor? Everything is going to get wet when it rains”

“Doesnt look weather resistant. Good luck when it rains,” a third wrote.

One more commenter joked, “At this rate I’ll buy a house off shein.” As Shein continues expanding from fashion retailer to broad e-commerce platform that may not be too far off.

Known primarily as a fast-fashion giant, Shein has started selling items beyond clothing, offering a range of home goods, accessories, toys, and electronics. This shift began with the launch of its “global integrated marketplace” in 2023, allowing third-party sellers to list a wide variety of items, mirroring the business model of Amazon.

However, while Shein hopes to become a one-stop shopping destination, it has a long way to go before getting anywhere near Amazon’s massive slice of online retail, which currently stands at over a third of the U.S. e-commerce market.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Angelica via TikTok comment and to SHEIN Group via press email.

