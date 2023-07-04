‘It’s ruined my feet’: Server says he developed bunions at 23 due to being on his feet all day. That’s not normal

Viewers resonated with a 23-year-old server sharing to TikTok that the profession has caused him to have bunions. No, that isn’t normal.

Posted on Wednesday, Zane’s (@clueless.zane) video has amassed over 721,000 views.

In the video, Zane wears bunion correctors and reveals that he has bunions at the age of 23 from being a server.

Per the Mayo Clinic, a bunion is a bony bump that forms at the big toe’s base. Penn Medicine notes that they’re caused by the big toe being pressed against its neighbor toe after “prolonged pressured on the feet.”

A doctor notes in their blog that their average bunion patient is 54 years old.

“If you’ve ever served before, I’d suggest going to the podiatrist,” Zane wrote in the caption.

The comments section was filled with fellow service industry workers sharing similar experiences.

“Bruh I had heel spurs and plantar fasciitis so bad I would cry after my 13 hour shifts,” shared one user.

“I ruined my feet and no shoes are good shoes,” wrote a second.

“I LITERALLY HAD THE MOST INSANE pain in my pinky toe and didn’t even know it was a thing til google lmfao,” commented another.

Bunions are merely one possible consequence of being in the food service industry. The trials of being a server are a frequently discussed topic on TikTok.

A 2015 study, for example, indicated that serving is among the most stressful jobs, and that people in this profession are 22% more likely to have a stroke on average than those with low-stress jobs.

The Daily Dot reached out to Zane via TikTok comment.