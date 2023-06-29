‘I’ll be in the back working on the schedule’: Restaurant managers go to the office and turn on the computer during work. Server alleges they don’t do anything

A restaurant manager went viral on TikTok after making a video that poked fun at what managers supposedly do all day.

The manager, going by the username @theviewbar1, posted the 11-second clip. The View Bar is a United Kingdom-based bar and eatery, and, in the short clip, a manager walks through the restaurant’s kitchen and into his office. Once he enters his office and sits down, he glances over his shoulder and starts a YouTube video.

As of Thursday morning, the video had over 2.5 million views.

“POV: Manager after doing 0.00002 seconds of work,” the text overlay read.

Apparently this behavior is commonplace, however. @theviewbar1 doubled-down on this in the accompanying caption, writing, “All Managers Do It!”

In the comments, a number of viewers joked about how often managers retreat from the workplace to seemingly do nothing in their offices.

“‘I’ll be in the back working on the schedule,’” one user joked.

“The only thing they ‘manage’ to do is get on everyone’s nerves who are really trying to work,” another said.

“Thought they were gonna be headed to a smoke break at first,” a third person added.

Other viewers, however, disagreed with the premise of the clip and said that their managers are some of the hardest workers they know.

“Wow we have very different managers then as mine has spent the past 5 hours stacking [shelves],” one user shared.

“Nah my manager does all the cooking in the kitchen most days,” another wrote.

“My manager has worked at maccies since he was sixteen (56yrs soon) and he does everything,” a third person said. “If anyone needs help, he’s there. The only one that does it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to The View Bar via Facebook message.