‘Not y’all mad bc she just wanted to make sure bro got home safe’: Viewers defend server who got $2 tip because she asked customer if he was drinking and driving

A server who received only a 0.87% tip after she asked a patron if he planned on driving home from the bar is getting mixed reactions on TikTok.

In the viral video, which has been viewed 1.5 million times since first being posted April 8, user Karina (@v3nusb4byy) said her customer already drank a bottle of Stella Rosa, two shots of tequila, and a shot of vodka when he ordered more drinks.

“He said I made him feel like an alcoholic when he ordered two more shots of vodka,” the video’s text overlay read. “I obviously asked him if he was driving.”

@v3nusb4byy *PSA* idc ab the tip but if you dont want to or cant afford to tip be honest and say that bc i pride myself on giving AMAZING service like im sorry i dont want you to possibly get in a crash or pulled over for drunk driving but IM LITERALLY JUST DOING MY JOB AND LOOKING OUT FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY !! also before i get people ranting in my comments: i was kind to him throughout our entire conversation and he was just completely trying to make me feel wrong for literally looking out for his safety !! ♬ LMAO THE VIDS – ✨ ILikePotatosOnCheese ✨

Karina said he tipped her $2 on a $230 tab as a result.

“If you don’t want to or can’t afford to tip, be honest and say that,” her video’s caption read. “I pride myself on giving AMAZING service. I’m sorry I don’t want you to possibly get in a crash or pulled over for drunk driving but I’m LITERALLY JUST DOING MY JOB AND LOOKING OUT FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY!!”

Many users expressed support for Karina’s actions, stating that she could’ve legally been blamed or her restaurant sued for over-serving if the customer had gotten into an accident or been pulled over by police.

“You guys do realize if she serves him and he does end up driving and hurting or killing himself or others she could be held criminally responsible,” user Manraj Johal (@manrajjohal79) said.

“To the people complaining that her understanding legal responsibility is condescending, go to the liquor store and drink at home if it’s that bad,” user Elii (@eliimakeup) wrote.

Other users claimed Karina’s actions were poor serving etiquette and that the customer was right to tip her so low. “He tipped you about $2 too many,” one user declared.

“I come for a drink, not a condescending lecture,” user T (@toru10592) said.

“I mean, if I order a drink, I want a drink, I don’t want a lesson on how to get home safe. I’d still tip 20% and ask you to bring the drink,” one user argued.

“Which is fine BUT you are my responsibility bc I’m serving you,” Karina responded. “If you get into a crash and kill someone or yourself that’s MY fault.”

