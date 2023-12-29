‘I would fill it up with water and return it’: Woman says she bought $100 perfume from Sephora as a gift. The bottle came empty and store won’t take it back

A Sephora customer is calling out the makeup retailer after she purchased a nearly $100 bottle of perfume that turned out to be empty.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, creator Mariah Padilla (@this.is.not_mariah) shared her ordeal to her 120,000 followers. The video has received more than 1 million views so far.

In the video, Padilla said she purchased the perfume Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana as a Christmas gift for her grandmother. However, after her grandmother opened the gift and attempted to spray the perfume, nothing came out, she claimed. The standard size of the perfume cost $116, according to Sephora’s website.

“We go to spray it and where the f*** is the perfume?” Padilla recounted.

Padilla said she bought the perfume on Nov. 20, so it had been more than 30 days since she purchased the item, therefore she missed the 30-day return period for a refund. She said she went to the store anyway in an attempt to get a filled bottle. When she arrived she was greeted by a nice employee, she said, but a store manager was the polar opposite.

“Her manager comes up with the nastiest attitude, and she looks at the bottle and she’s like ‘Nothing I can do about it,’” Padilla said.

Despite the manager being able to bring up Padilla’s purchase history, Padilla said she was not able to return the bottle and was told to reach out to customer service over the phone. In the end, she said she had to end up buying a brand-new bottle. Fortunately, this time around, the perfume bottle was full, which Padilla showed to her followers.

This is not the first time a customer has complained about receiving an empty bottle from Sephora. According to a Sephora community forum, some customers have had similar experiences.

Some commenters on Padilla’s video were upset that she had to purchase a new bottle.

“Girl, hell no. You shouldn’t have bought another one,” user @dulcedeleche__ said. “They should’ve refunded you or did an exchange. Call corporate immediately.”

“You’re better then me. I would’ve walked away with the new bottle without paying,” user @froggssszz said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Padilla and Sephora via email for further comment.