‘Do you know what you want?’: Woman goes on second date with older guy. She can’t believe what he tells the server

A woman details how her second date with an older guy turned into an ordeal she’ll remember for years to come.

TikTok user MJ (@mghnjo) recently posted a video with the dating storytime. To start the clip, which has since amassed 1.5 million views, MJ says, “A few months ago, I went on a second date with a guy who was a few years older than me.”

For their first date, MJ says the couple met at a brewery for a couple of drinks and some conversation, which ended up going well. For the second date, MJ says her dating partner suggested a specific restaurant and indicated he would make a reservation.

According to MJ, she met her date at the restaurant at approximately 7pm, and she informed him when she arrived that she was hungry after a long and chaotic day. She didn’t mind chatting while they looked over the menu and he recommended a few dishes.

However, MJ started to get concerned when their server came up to the table multiple times only for her date to ask for five more minutes. Those five minute intervals added up to over two hours, which MJ says she and her date spent chatting.

“And I’m a great conversationalist,” MJ says. “So we just keep it going. It doesn’t get awkward. The conversation doesn’t slow down. But at some point I’m like, when are we going to order?”

The tattoo conversation

Finally, the server informs them that the kitchen is about to close and asks whether they’d finally like to order. “He turns to me and he’s like, ‘Are you even hungry?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m pretty hungry,’” she says. “So we ordered an entree to share.”

While the food was tasty, MJ says her date immediately burned his mouth on the food and offered to let her finish it by herself. That’s when the conversation turned to tattoos and how much MJ typically spends on them. Her date insisted he wouldn’t spend as much as MJ’s artist charges her.

“He was just talking down at me, basically, for how much I’ve spent on my tattoos, and insinuating that I’m getting scammed by my artist, who I have a great relationship with,” MJ says. “So I also felt like the fact that he was being weird about ordering food for both of us… I almost want to say it was a money thing. Where it was like he couldn’t afford the restaurant that he picked to take me to and he was hoping we’d just get drinks and leave.”

MJ says the entire experience left her feeling confused. She planned to meet a friend after the date to help with a favor, and she informed her date about this, although she offered to wait around for the tab. “He was like, ‘No, you can go, just go,’” MJ recalls. “I was just so confused. I don’t know what I did to be spoken to this way.”

In the comments, viewers weighed in with their take on the date and his behavior.

“He was controlling you and testing your boundaries,” wrote one user. “You definitely dodged a bullet. Stay away!!!”

A second user wrote, “The way someone treats servers says a lot about them. He totally wasted the waitress’ time.”

A third user simply stated, “He realized your financial status is in a different ballpark from his. The end.”

The Daily Dot reached out to MJ via TikTok comment for comment.

