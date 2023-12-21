‘I was thinking TWA Flight 800’: Man thinks he found plane seats that washed up on shore

A man walking a beach in New Jersey saw a mysterious frame for a set of four seats wash up on shore, and some are wondering if it’s a remnant of an ill-fated flight nearly 30 years ago.

TikToker Matthewjacob (@itsmatthewjacob) shared the mysterious discovery in a video posted Wednesday that has since racked up a staggering 10.7 million views. The video shows the seat frame on the beach, with the creator saying, “Looking at this. It looks like plane seats washed up.”

Commenters offered their theories, including one who remarked, “I was thinking TWA flight 800,” referring to the ill-fated plane crash on July 17, 1996, which remains one of the worst air disasters in U.S. history.

According to the History Channel, “Minutes after its take off from New York’s Kennedy International Airport, a Boeing 747 headed for Paris exploded midair over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Long Island on July 17, 1996, leaving all 230 people aboard dead. The four-year investigation into what caused the crash of Trans World Airlines Flight 800 was the longest, and at $40 million, the priciest in the history of the National Transportation Safety Board.”

Despite fears that a terrorist attack was to blame, investigators concluded it was caused by “an electrical failure that ignited a nearly empty center wing fuel tank in the 25-year-old aircraft.”

The Trans World Airlines Flight 800 theory was the most popular in the comments section, but that may have mostly been due to commenters hopping on the bandwagon. One admitted, “I was thinking TWA flight 800 cause that’s what everyone else said,” leading another to comment, “That’s hilarious. The first honest post on here.”

In addition to sharing theories, several commenters used the occasion to make jokes.

“I’m pretty sure that’s from a 2011 Kia Soul,” one remarked.

“These are economy seats,” quipped another. “If you want them actually secured to an aircraft that’s extra.”

“Seat mechanic here,” said one. “Those came loose due to the dinner trays were not in upright position upon landing.”

“I used to work at IKEA,” someone else said to set up. “This is a 1997 Billy bookcase.”

However, the widespread joking was slightly disappointing—though not wholly unexpected—to viewers who were genuinely engaged by the mystery.

One commenter noted, “I really want to know what happened & the comments are filled with sarcasm,” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

Another wrote, “I came to the comments for answers. I should have known better. I should have KNOWN better!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment for more information.