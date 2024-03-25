‘No’: Mom says school scheduled dental surgery for her kids without her consent. There’s nothing wrong with them

A mom has gone viral on TikTok after alleging her kids’ school dentist scheduled dental surgeries without her consent, sparking accusations of insurance fraud.

In a video posted on March 19, Alicia McQueen (@aliciajoymq) recounts how she received an offer for free dental cleaning for her children, both in first grade, via their school’s dental program.

“They have a dentist come out on this big tour bus and they do the free cleanings. And I was like, ‘OK, whatever,’” she said in the video.

However, McQueen says she became alarmed when received a notice claiming her kids had “dental abnormalities” requiring immediate attention. Despite regular dental check-ups showing no issues, the school insisted on further treatment, she said, including root canals.

McQueen remarked, “my kids go to the dentist on a regular basis, like every six months to a year. Like there’s never no cavities, decaying. Their baby teeth are coming out so their teeth are loose, but that’s it.”

She further emphasized that she promptly took her kids to their regular dentist who assured her they have a “clean bill of health.”

According to McQueen, she was pushed to sign a consent form, all while being told that the school’s dentist planned to administer anesthesia without her being present. “I was like, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘I’m not opting in anything. You’re not touching my kids,’” she recounted.

In the comment section of the video, viewers offered advice on how to handle the situation, with one saying, “have your dentist office request the records and report them to the dental board and report them to your insurance company also your dentist should be reporting this too”

“Never allow your child be given any anesthesia without you present,” a second added.

“You need to report that dentist to the medical board ASAP,” a third wrote.

In a follow-up video, posted on March 21, McQueen revealed that despite her efforts to obtain information and records from the school dentist, she has hit a dead end.

She’s claiming the school is refusing to disclose the identity of the dentist or release crucial documentation until she signs the consent form, which she has no intention of doing.

To make matters even worse, the school is now demanding a private meeting regarding McQueen’s refusal to consent to the surgeries.

Viewers once again offered solidarity and suggestions. One commenter said, “you can call CPS/DCFS on a public school or daycare and I would 100% do it in your case.”

“Type out a letter of Non consent. Have it notarized. Certified mail. Email and hand delivery a copy,” a second advised.

“News station & lawyer asap!!” another wrote.

In another case of a TikToker claiming to be a victim of dental insurance fraud, a woman alleged that she was billed for a teledentistry procedure that she never had.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alicia McQueen via email for comment.