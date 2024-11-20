‘Charging me $60 A MONTH’: Woman buys just 1 Savage X Fenty bra. Then she gets charged again

A woman says she recently discovered that she was being charged $60 a month for a Savage X Fenty membership that she never signed up for. She alleges this happened after she bought a single bra from the lingerie company.

Featured Video

Liliana (@lili.may245) posted about her situation on TikTok, where numerous viewers claimed the same had happened to them.

In a short clip, the TikToker dances around in her home while the text overlay explains everything that led up to her being charged a total of $180 by Savage X Fenty on top of the one item she purchased.

It reads, “Soooo who was gonna tell me Savage X Fenty was charging me $60 A MONTH to be a member.”

Advertisement

The TikToker also adds, “I bought a bra there ONCE,” as an explanation of how she landed up with a membership in the first place.

The TikTok video received over 146,000 views.

Reports of hidden memberships at Savage X Fenty

Liliana isn’t the only Savage X Fenty customer who has encountered this issue. Numerous viewers commented on her post to let the TikToker know that the same had happened to them. Some people even admitted that they only noticed the charges months into the membership that they knew nothing about. These charges ranged from $300 all the way to $900.

Advertisement

“Stop this was me back in like 2020 … [they] charged me like $300 and I never even realized,” one person said.

“Girl I found out after a year,” shared another.

“This happened to me for months like 3yrs ago im pretty sure there’s a active lawsuit for this,” another said.

Rihanna’s lingerie company pays $1.2 million to settle lawsuit

In 2022, Savage X Fenty was reportedly ordered to pay $1.2 million in penalties to settle a consumer protection lawsuit. The suit claimed that in addition to other misleading practices relating to advertising and pricing, the company “did not clearly disclose automatic charges resulting from VIP memberships.”

Advertisement

According to ABC7 News, the settlement meant that the company would have to pay $150,000 in restitution to the California VIP clients who were improperly enrolled in the VIP membership program.

In a web chat with the Daily Dot, a representative for the company confirmed that Savage X Fenty “ensure[s] clarity by displaying a banner at checkout, informing customers of their enrollment in the membership, and providing a pop-up with terms and conditions before they complete their order.”

However, based on Liliana’s TikTok and comments from viewers, it seems the above-mentioned banner is insufficient when it comes to notifying customers about the monthly membership they are signing up for.

How to get money back from Savage X Fenty membership

According to Savage X Fenty, the monthly charge for the membership program “is nonrefundable and there are no refunds for unused Member Credits.” However, a number of Liliana’s commenters suggested different ways for her to get out of paying the $180.

Advertisement

“You can call them and tell them you haven’t used the membership and get a refund. That’s what I did,” one person said.

“If you chat with someone on the website they will give it back … same thing happened to me,” another advised.

“Contact your banks!!!! Esp if you have chase they’re incredibly helpful and forgiving! Just explain that you didn’t approve this charge and had not intentions to utilize any services,” a third suggested.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Liliana via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.