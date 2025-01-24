‘What in the world is that?’: Woman goes to the gym after putting her clothes in Samsung washer. Then she comes home

A woman thought she could run a quick load of laundry during a trip to the gym.

However, after she returned home, she learned why people advise against running appliances when they aren’t home.

In a viral video with over 324,800 views, TikToker Shakira Moreno (@shakiramoreno) showed views the mess she came home to after leaving her washer running.

She also asked for help trying to figure out what happened while she was away.

Samsung washer made a mess when left running unattended

In the video, Moreno explained that she left her Samsung washer on while she went to the gym. When she returned home, she discovered a big mess in her laundry room.

“What the heck happened to my washer??!?” an on-screen caption read.

The woman showed her viewers that the washer was completely moved from its original spot.

Some brown residue that looked like mud was also left all over the floor next to the washer.

Shakira also noted that there were rocks inside the washer.

“What the actual heck happened in here?” she asked.

Ultimately, the woman called on her viewers to uncover the mystery surrounding what happened in her laundry room while she was away.

“So, if you’re like a washing machine expert, can you please explain to me what happened?” she asked.

Viewers offer explanations.

In the video’s comments section, some viewers tried to explain what could’ve possibly happened with the washer.

Some offered a very cut-and-dry perspective.

“I’m not appliance person but I think it’s broken,” user Your Mom commented.

“It’s broken, hope this helps,” user Becca.wurf said.

Others had more insightful takes.

“There is concrete in the bottom of the washer to help it balance when it spins. It got off balance and started to break the concrete,” user Shelly Urban wrote.

“It’s concrete. There’s a concrete weight or secondary drum and the main drum broke and hit/cracked the concrete drum,” user MJ said.

“Off-balance. You overloaded the drum,” user CourtneyCCC echoed.

Whenever a washing machine moves, the drum can sometimes be the culprit. When a laundry load is unevenly distributed, it can cause the drum to spin unevenly. This uneven spin sends everything off balance.

Debris found inside or outside of the machine is not likely a part of the machine’s design.

The Daily Dot reached out to Moreno and Samsung via email for comment.

