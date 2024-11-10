‘Try to skip on this’: Sam’s Club shopper reveals Knorr chicken seasoning has removed this major ingredient

If you’re a longtime user of Knorr seasonings, you may have noticed a change recently in the brand’s product line. There’s not only been a branding change in the company’s packaging but it seems the recipes have changed as well.

Many customers, like TikToker @theaggressivegardener, aren’t happy. From reported clumping and entirely different flavor profiles, folks are asking Knorr to bring its OG recipes back.

The Sam’s Club shopper aired his gripes with Knorr in a viral clip that’s accrued over 1.5 million views.

“Hey, this is a reminder video that Knorr chicken seasoning changed the ingredients to the recipe,” he begins.

He holds up the OG Knorr offering to the camera. “This is the old container that they still happen to have at my Sam’s Club because people keep skipping on it cause they’re damaged containers. But this stuff had chicken meat powder in it,” he says, before putting it back on the shelf.

Next, he grabs the revamped tub, which he says contains the new ingredient list. Missing from it, he says, is the chicken meat powder component.

“The new container that has this crappy logo. Doesn’t contain any of the meat powder. So, you know like try to skip on this,” he advises. “And reach out to Knorr and let them know that they need to change it back.”

Knorr fans squawked

Other Knorr fans noticed changes to some of their favorite products from the manufacturer. One Knorr bouillon lover went on Reddit’s r/Cooking sub to express their disappointment in the bouillon cube recipe change. They asked others if they’ve noticed a change as well and if they could recommend any alternatives.

One replied that they noticed a stark difference in product quality. They attributed the change to the prevalence of corn starch in the new recipe. Consequently, the additional corn starch altered the texture of their meals, as well as flavor. The Reddit user speculated that Knorr may’ve taken this approach for revamped bouillon cubes as it was more cost-effective.

According to Knorr’s website, the current chicken bouillon cube recipe, indeed, has corn starch listed as its second ingredient.

Knorr listens

A September 27, 2023, Facebook post by Knorr saw an influx of negative comments from consumers. Many of them expressed that they weren’t too happy with the changes Knorr made to its bouillon ingredients. The brand did seem to take note, however, as they replied to dissatisfied customers on the same post.

In it, the company acknowledged that folks weren’t happy with the new recipe. Consequently, Knorr wrote from its official Facebook account that it would be reverting to the original recipe fans know and love.

However, they did ask fans to be patient. As it would take some time to manufacture and re-stock store shelves with the reverted recipe.

Another TikToker dedicated a video to the differences between old versus new recipe Knorr seasonings. However, one commenter said the brand was committed to reverting to the original ingredients list. Furthermore, they added that during a recent trip to the store, the shelves were already packed with re-issued OG Knorr.

“I bought one yesterday and it’s finally back to normal. I guess a lot of people complained. Yay I’m so happy,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Knorr via email and @theaggressivegardener via TikTok comment for further information.



