‘How do I know? I have her’: Customer says Rover sitter lost her dog and didn’t tell her

Viewers are rallying behind a TikToker who said their Rover sitter not only lost their dog, but didn’t tell her the pooch was missing.

In the video, the content creator (@ourlittleroadschool) explained that her dogsitter didn’t tell her about the disappearance even though it had been four hours since the occurrence.

The TikToker said the only reason she knew her dog—who she’s had since she was 19 years old—was missing was that a person found the 13-year-old pup and called the owner.

Luckily, the stranger was not only kind enough to give her a call, but he also brought the woman’s dog to her.

The creator said that in more than a decade of dog ownership, she hadn’t had to use her dog’s tag or microchip once.

“I’m very thankful that he picked her up,” the person said.

The TikToker, who creates content around family and recreational vehicle (RV) living, asked fellow full-time RV drivers how they go about getting someone to watch their dog. She also asked if there is a community where pet owners will pet sit for each other.

For those unfamiliar, Rover is a site where people can book pet sitters and walkers.

“I understand things happen, but where she was picked up, she easily could have been hit by a car and left. How do I even handle this? It’s our first time using Rover,” the caption read.

The video struck a nerve with viewers, especially with other pet owners, racking up 1.7 million views and close to 2,500 comments as of Monday.

The most popular comment under the woman’s video urged her to report the person to Rover.

Others shared their own Rover horror stories.

“I had a horrific recent tragedy with Rover that didn’t have a happy ending. So glad your dog found their way back to you,” one person shared.

“I just trapped a dog who was lost for 5 days and the rover sitter never looked for her. got a reward and donated it to a local shelter!” another wrote.

Several people suggested that the creator take her dog to a local vet tech when she needs sitting.

In follow-up videos, the creator revealed she did end up reporting the sitter to Rover and that the sitter ended up contacting her nearly seven hours after the owner already had the dog with her.

She maintains that “nothing happened with the sitter or sitter’s kids,” addressing the comments left by viewers who were concerned over the sitter’s well-being.

The Daily Dot reached out to the content creator via Instagram direct message and to Rover via email.