‘Nah, if a company is making a big deal over something so trivial, then I dodged a big bullet’: Job hunter shares PSA after submitting resume saved as ‘resume’

From the formatting of resumes and cover letters to researching the companies, there are so many nit-picky things job hunters have to worry about when applying for jobs to ensure they are taken for the utmost consideration by the company they are applying to.

A video posted by popular TikTok user Jackie (@jackiecaves), who has 218,000 followers and shares career advice-related content, highlights just one more thing job hunters have to worry about: What to save one’s resume as.

Jackie used the darkly humorous and popular “I need to buy a gun” sound to share her regret of submitting her “resume for a position but quickly realize the file is saved as ‘resume.'”

“This is your PSA to make sure your resume is NOT saved as ‘resume’ It’s a minor (and some will say knitpicky) detail, but it’s important! My recommendation is to save it as ‘Full Name – Month Year Resume,’” Jackie elaborated in the caption.

Indeed, many helpful blog posts about searching for jobs recommend applicant save their resumes as a PDF and like this: “Firstname-Lastname-Resume.pdf.”

Jackie’s video amassed over 536,000 views within a day. Viewers disagreed with her recommendation and argued that if a company cared about how a resume was saved, the company isn’t the right fit for them.

“Tbh if I’m not getting interviews because my Resume is saved as ‘resume’ the company is not a good fit for me,” one viewer wrote.

“Tbh if a job is that picky, i don’t wanna work there,” a second agreed.

“Nah, if a company is making a big deal over something so trivial, then I dodged a big bullet,” a third stated.

Others shared the humorous ways their resumes are saved.

“Mine says ‘Copy_Resume_,’ one person shared.

“Wait mine says new resume,” a second commented.

“I did this but i spelt resume wrong,” a third said.

