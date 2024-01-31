‘She had to make it herself’: Customer orders chips and guac. Restaurant serves her just the ingredients

One customer got an unwelcome surprise after ordering guacamole at a Mexican restaurant.

In a video with over 4.5 million views, TikTok user Ysabella (@ysabella.v) films a woman making guacamole with a molcajete. The woman appears to be seated in a Mexican restaurant.

“She ordered chips n guac not knowing she had to make it herself,” Ysabella writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “Does she have to pay for this?”

While it may be unorthodox, the restaurant shown in the video, Baja Betty’s in San Diego, is relatively clear about the fact that this is how they serve their guacamole, though the wording may still be open to interpretation.

On the restaurant’s website, they offer a menu of available items at the restaurant. One of those items is guacamole, which is described as a “build-your-own guacamole with fresh avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeños, grilled lime, a pinch of sea salt & a basket of chips.”

It is possible that the woman in the video did not understand that “build-your-own guacamole” meant that the person ordering it had to actually make it themselves.

Reactions to this method of presentation were mixed.

“I love this bc I hate cilantro and restaurants always wanna put it in the Guac for some reason,” wrote a user.

“Nah i love this,” echoed another. “The onion always ruins the flavor.”

“IM DEAD! I had to make these when I was a server, why’d they make her do it,” questioned a third.

Others simply recounted their experiences of being forced to make guacamole tableside for guests.

“I got a serving job where we had to do this beside the table. I quit after that lol,” said a user.

“When i was a hostess at 14 nobody told me we were supposed to make the guac table side, so when running food i’d drop it off like this,” remembered a second.

“I remember i had to make table side guac and my job and it actually drove me to quitting the job,” shared a further TikToker.

