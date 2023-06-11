‘A well presented argument’: Tenant has best comeback to rent increase

A tenant facing a rent increase recorded a video that effectively clapped back to her landlord by showing a discomforting glimpse of the apartment she was renting.

The video comes from TikToker @turboslut666 and has garnered over 732,600 views in a single day since going up on June 10.

In it, the TikToker opens by holding a document titled “Form S” alerting her to her landlord’s plans. The document references the Residential Tenancies Act of 1997, indicating the creator is somewhere in Australia.

She remarks, with just a hint of sarcastic alarm, “Oh no, they’re increasing my rent.”

She then says, “I’ll just go put this in the cupboard,” and walks into her apartment’s kitchen. She takes a moment before deciding, “I’ll put it in this cupboard.”

The TikToker opens it to reveal unpleasant mold and sloppy caulking on the shelves. “Maybe on the bottom shelf!” she says brightly, dropping the letter onto the bottom of the cupboard.

In the comments section, viewers offered thoughts on the state of the TikToker’s apartment and rent increases in general.

“A well presented argument,” one person assessed.

Another observed, “Apartments should require health inspections before being rented to a new tenant or renewed,” leading to questions about whether that approach would be viable.

But one commenter argued, “There should be 3rd party assessments of apartments.”

Someone else sought to foment revolution, saying, “At some point the pitchforks need to come back out. We outnumber the rich 10000 (or more):1.”

Another commenter noted the place looked familiar. “Our cupboards look identical,” they said, before revealing, “Also our place is known by our friends as ‘mold house.'”

Several other commenters echoed one who observed, “Surprised they haven’t just painted white over that whole cupboard interior.”

And another, predicting the future, said, “I hope you have photos of these from the day you moved in. You know they’re gonna try take that out of your deposit when you leave.”

