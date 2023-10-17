‘Relentless bullying’: Harvard alum group asks for donations to help students’ mental health after they blamed Israel for Hamas attacks

In the aftermath of a recent contentious statement issued by a group of Harvard University student organizations, the Arab Alumni Association of the esteemed institution made a poignant but controversial appeal. A request was sent to its members, urging them to support the mental well-being of the students involved, who have reportedly faced “relentless bullying and intimidation.”

The initial statement, dated Oct. 7, was made in response to the terror attacks by Hamas, wherein it was declared that the students held “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” This controversial proclamation was co-signed by 33 other Harvard student organizations, including the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee.

Repercussions and outcomes

The ripple effects of the initial statement were significant. Students who led these organizations and members of the Solidarity Committee, including notable figures like the son of British businesswoman Jo Malone, were spotlighted by the Daily Mail. There were calls for these students to be blacklisted from future employment. This heightened sense of targeting and potential ostracization led the Arab Alumni Association to voice its concerns.

NEW:



Harvard’s Arab Alumni Association (HAAA) is asking members to support Arab students whose groups signed the Hamas letter



HAAA asks alumni to consider providing “legal counsel, healthcare, mental health support, financial aid or mentorship” pic.twitter.com/Nyk6Y2ZvpV — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 12, 2023

This organization, aiming to be a pillar of support for these students, highlighted the challenges the students now face. Their letter emphasized: “This situation is rapidly deteriorating as some students find their names on watchlists, creating severe risks for their immigration status and future career prospects.” The association has thus implored for assistance in various forms, whether it be “legal counsel, healthcare, mental health support, financial aid, or mentorship.”

As of Oct. 17, the Harvard Arab Alumni Association website and Facebook are down. The Palestine Solidarity Committee’s website has been made private, with its Facebook page also unavailable.

Response from Harvard and broader implications

While the Arab Alumni Association took a proactive stance, the university’s administration was also scrutinized for its response. Claudine Gay, the president of Harvard, initially made it clear that the letter from the student groups did not echo the sentiments of the university as a whole or its leadership. She reinforced the university’s commitment to “free expression,” highlighting that while they do not penalize people for their views, it doesn’t mean they endorse them.

However, the tumult didn’t stop there. President Gay’s initial statements were met with criticism, especially from notable Harvard alums like former Treasury Secretary and former Harvard president Larry Summers and billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. The administration was pulled up for its perceived delay in condemning the actions of Hamas and the contents of the student letter.

New message from Harvard President Claudine Gay:



“Our university embraces a commitment to free expression. That commitment extends even to views that many of us find objectionable, even outrageous. We do not punish or sanction people for expressing such views.” pic.twitter.com/4zFs9HNROj — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 13, 2023

Such pressure even led Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer and his wife, Batia, to resign from their positions at the Harvard Kennedy School. The Ofers cited a “lack of clear evidence of support from the University’s leadership for the people of Israel following the tragic events of the past week, coupled with their apparent unwillingness to recognize Hamas for what it is, a terrorist organization.”

Harvard student solidarity and withdrawals

The student body itself witnessed division and polarization. While 34 student groups at Harvard initially co-signed the controversial letter, a few among them, including Amnesty International at Harvard and the Harvard Islamic Society, later withdrew their endorsements. Simultaneously, a statement by Harvard affiliates condemning both the attacks and the initial PSC’s statement amassed over 2,100 signatures.

Reflections

The incident serves as a reminder of the weight that voices from prestigious institutions carry and the subsequent responsibilities they bear. While the Arab Alumni Association’s steps to protect the students’ mental health stand out as a significant move in this saga, the larger issues of freedom of expression, student safety, and institutional responsibilities remain crucial points of consideration for all involved.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Harvard Arab Alumni Association and Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee for comment.