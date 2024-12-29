‘Completely polarized’: Woman sits in passenger seat of new Dodge Ram. Then she realizes it has an unprecedented new feature

A woman was reviewing the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO Truck when she was wowed by one of the coolest features of the vehicle.

Featured Video

In a TikTok with over 1.2 million views, automotive editor and content creator Jill Ciminillo (@jillciminillo) breaks down the passenger screen feature in Ram’s new car.

Ciminillo shows that the screen features an HDMI connection option to watch movies or play games. The screen also allows passengers to control audio, access Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and GPS navigation.

Privacy screens in RAM 1500 RHO

One of the most interesting details of the screen is its privacy feature. From the driver’s angle, the screen appears completely blacked out even when in use.

Advertisement

“If the passenger were watching a movie or playing a game, the driver would not be distracted because they cannot see what is on the screen,” Ciminillo explains.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users had mixed reactions to the feature. It seems many RAM owners have experienced issues with the car’s electronics. They argue that the company should address those problems first.

“Doing everything but making a dependable vehicle that’s affordable,” one person wrote.

Advertisement

“My ‘21 RAM had problems with its main screen, why in the heck would they put an extra screen in the RAM? I sold my RAM due to the electronic issues. Never again,” a second user shared.

“That screen response time is 3 business days,” another commenter quipped.

“Maybe get the main screen sorted out before adding another,” a fourth person said.

Advertisement

Do RAM 1500 Trucks have performance issues?

The Lemon Lawyers report that RAM 1500 models from 2021-2024 have received numerous complaints regarding the vehicle’s performance. These include transmission troubles, electrical system problems, brake and safety malfunctions, and engine issues.

Custom Custom Diesel, a Butler, Pennsylvania-based repair shop, recommends understanding the common issues associated with RAM 1500 trucks and knowing how to fix them. This includes knowing to check for clogged air filters or a broken mass airflow sensor (MAF) for issues with engine power. Another example is checking transmission fluid for low levels if there are transmission issues.

As with all cars, the shop says that routine maintenance, expert assistance when necessary, and prompt response to any issues will help your Ram 1500 truck function smoothly for years.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ciminillo via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Ram Trucks via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.