‘I asked for a towel and they told me NO’: Quality Inn workers mock customers who linger by housekeeping carts for towels, trash bags

In a now-viral TikTok, a pair of Quality Inn employees lampooned a recurring customer behavior they’ve observed while cleaning rooms.

The video comes from @beechesfoeva, a TikTok account run by two best friends, and has accrued over 821,000 views. In it, the TikTokers mock guests who tend to amble by the hotel’s cleaning cart as they scope out its contents.

“POV: Guest at hotels be like..” they write in an on-screen caption.

One of the Quality Inn employees—acting as if they’re a guest at the hotel—struts by the cart, taking a gander at what’s on it. The other employee asks, “Can I help you?”

The guest in the scenario shakes their head from side to side and says, “No, no, I’m good,” and proceeds to walk away. However, when the employee turns around and then goes back to her cart, she sees the guest trying to sneak plastic garbage bags from the cart without her noticing.

Caught in the act, the guest rips a bag from the roll and runs away instead of simply asking for it.

“All you gotta do is just ask bro,” the TikTokers write in the clip’s caption.

In the comments section, many viewers said they engaged in this bizarre customer behavior.

“It’s just something about an abandoned cart in the hallway. That makes you want to take something and walk away swiftly,” one viewer remarked.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, writing: “This is so me and I be grabbing stuff [on] the cart.”

Some said they helped themselves to avoid inconveniencing the hotel workers.

“I just don’t wanna bother y’all by asking for stuff promise,” a viewer wrote.

But others said it’s because when they ask for something, they’re denied it. “It’s easier … coz they always say NO,” one said.

For some, however, it’s all about the beauty amenities. “When They have good smelling soap or lotion,” one commenter said.

“Those baby dove bars make me go feral,” another shared.

Many have written about their love of hoarding hotel amenities. In this Telegraph piece, the author explains that their wife doesn’t feel she’s gotten her money’s worth from a hotel stay until she’s stashed away as many creams, shampoos, conditioners, soaps, and lotions as she can stuff into her bags.

And in a piece explaining why she’s decided to abandon her amenity-hoarding ways, blogger Hilary Feldstein Ratner, who goes by Eco Friendly Mama, listed several reasons why she used to enjoy it so much. In addition to thinking the mini items were adorable, Ratner said that every time she pulled one out to use at her home, she was reminded of her various trips and the special memories she made while on them.

The Daily Dot reached out to @beechesfoeva via TikTok comment and to Quality Inn via email for further information.