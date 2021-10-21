‘Where is your compassion?’: TikToker receives backlash for filming motel worker sleeping as guests wait to check-in

A viral video of a worker at a Quality Inn sleeping on the couch in the lobby as guests wait to check-in has garnered over 740,000 views on TikTok.

The poster, @tara_n_carl, is receiving a bit of backlash from commenters for her video, as people empathize with the worker.

“I’m trying to check in at a motel and I just need everybody to see this,” the woman says in the video. “The worker is asleep.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@tara_n_carl/video/7019452122353732870?

Some commenters criticized the woman for posting the video of the staff member sleeping, pointing to the current shortage of workers that is gripping the nation.

“As a night shift worker, you don’t understand the struggle to stay awake, also (you) don’t know if he is going thru personal stuff,” one commenter wrote. “(You probably) got him fired.”

Despite the assertions of people in her comments section, the creator wrote that she wasn’t expecting a reaction, that she had just posted the video because she thought the situation was “crazy.”

“I wasn’t expecting no kind of reaction thank you very much was just crazy to me so I video it and post it,” she wrote. “Get over it.”

A follow-up video shows her boyfriend trying to wake the sleeping man, asking if he is OK.

In a fourth video chronicling the incident, the employee is awake and appears to be trying to get them checked in.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tara_n_carl via TikTok direct message as well as Choice Hotels, which owns Quality Inn via email.

Today’s top stories