‘Domino’s is cheaper than most frozen pizza now’: Grocery store customer says he was ‘priced-out of’ Jack’s, Totino’s frozen pizza

A shopper who boasted that he used to get five Jack’s frozen pizzas for $10 now echoes another shopper who claims to be “priced out of” bargain-bin Totino’s pizza.

The TikTok lamenting the rising prices comes from creator Daniel Jablonski (@danieljablonski3), with more than 32,000 views since going up on Sept. 16. It starts with a stitch from a fellow creator, Andy Casper (@andy.casper), who grouses, “I never thought I’d be priced out of sh*tty pizza.”

Then, Jablonski adds his own perspective, noting, “This piece of cardboard with frozen cheese on it used to be something that I could get for about two bucks a pop.”

“Like, I remember going to the grocery store and getting five for $10,” he remarks. “Now, I can barely get two for $8. That’s not worth $4 … and I know it’s not great food, but I’m trying to get a meal.”

The video reflects recent anxiety over perceived high prices at the grocery store. The Daily Dot recently covered a creator who expressed dismay about prices “before and after inflation” at Walmart.

That story referenced a recent NerdWallet article reporting that food prices have risen 4.3% between August 2022 and August 2023—far lower than the 10.9% increase between August 2021 and August 2022. The article also shared Bureau of Labor Statistics evidence that “Overall, the annual inflation rate has been declining.”

Though prices are not rising as rapidly as before, many of Jablonski’s viewers feel food prices have skyrocketed to the point where it’s cheaper to eat out than buy groceries, and even cheap food is expensive.

“Charging over $1 for those Totinos should be a war crime,” one opined.

Another contended, “Domino’s is cheaper than most frozen pizza now. It’s crazy.”

Someone else, perhaps noticing a pattern aligning, observed, “It’s becoming so insane that some fast food places are becoming cheaper than buying the grocery equivalent.”

“I’m being priced out of canned beans,” another shared. “CANNED BEANS. I’m making them from dry and they taste better, but I’m lazy.”

“I’ve been eating rice non stop,” another commenter on a budget added. “I’m tired.”

One fretted, “Literally I’m about to be confined to the $1.25 store.”

