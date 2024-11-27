‘Don’t be screwing me out of $150’: Woman thinks her Poshmark order arrived. Then she gets a strange letter

A Poshmark customer orders a new pair of shoes. What she gets in the mail is a small envelope with a confusing message.

Featured Video

In a TikTok with almost 24,000 views, content creator @mystic_fox_1 contemplates whether or not she’s been scammed when her Poshmark order “arrives” sans the $150 pair of shoes she bought. It’s an experience she calls a “nightmare.”

A strange letter arrives

“I ordered something off of Poshmark, and it came today. Guess what was inside? It’s just an envelope that says, ‘Hey, you’ve gotten your order. Please accept it on Poshmark’,” @mystic_fox_1 begins.

Advertisement

“So now I’ve had to open up a case with Poshmark. I’ve said I did not receive the ‘correct item,’ and Poshmark is like, ‘OK, great, we’re gonna send you a label so that you can send it back to the seller.’”

@mystic_fox_1 doubts that this will be a viable solution if she has been scammed, however.

“So, what? I’m gonna send this card back, and then the seller’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, they didn’t send me the [package] back.’ [Expletive], you sent me a card! Don’t be screwing me out of my 150 bucks,” she demands as the video ends.

In her caption, @mystic_fox_1 writes, “Ordered shoes from @Poshmark and got a letter instead. Seller used the tracking for this card lolol #nope #notplaying #wheremyshoes.”

Advertisement

The seller gives two tracking numbers

@mystic_fox_1 further explains in the first of two update videos that the Poshmark seller used a USPS tracking number for the letter but provided an additional FedEx tracking number in their conversations on the Poshmark app.

While the FedEx package was still on its way, @mystic_fox_1 called the whole process “sus.”

Advertisement

“Why even bother with this,” she asks, holding up the letter, “when you could just put in the FedEx tracking number? Or why not just send my shoes with the USPS [tracking number]?”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section of that video, viewers troubleshoot what could be the cause of the double tracking numbers.

“Poshmark only has you ship through priority mail. Once you make a sale they send you a label with a tracking number. There’s no way to add one in yourself,” One viewer reasoned.

Advertisement

@mystic_fox_1 replied, “If that’s the case, then the seller shouldn’t write in the card, ‘You got your item, mark it as received.’ Put in the card ‘your item was sent via FedEx or UPS. It’s coming separately. Less confusing.”

What is dropshipping?

Other viewers resolved that it seemed that the Poshmark seller was a dropshipper. In dropshipping, when a customer makes an order, the seller forwards it with payment to a dropshipping supplier, who then ships the product directly to the customer.

In her last update video, @mystic_fox1 confirms that this was the case while wearing her finally-arrived new shoes.

Advertisement

“They arrived like two days after I got that weird suspicious letter. Total dropshipper,” she says.

As the video ends, she emphasizes her “tip” to Poshmark sellers who dropship.

“If you’re gonna send a little card like that because you have to use the Poshmark postage, don’t write in the card, ‘We see you got your item. Mark it as received’ because that makes me think you’re trying to pull one over on me,” she advises.

@mystic_fox_1 recommends that sellers instead make it clear in the card that they ship with a different vendor, and customers can expect a different tracking number and package to arrive with their order.

Advertisement

Is dropshipping allowed on Postmark?

Poshmark’s extensive Seller Policy makes no explicit mention of the prohibition of dropshipping.

Along with the absence of explicit prohibition, Closo reports that dropshipping is not prohibited on Poshmark due to its Seller Policy’s focus on “item description and shipping methods” and “sellers’ responsibilities.”

While the business method is not explicitly banned, it is important that all Poshmark sellers—dropshippers or otherwise—create a transparent, ethical, and pleasant buying experience for customers within the parameters of Poshmark’s policies.

Advertisement

For customers like @mystic_fox_1, that may look like clearer communication regarding when to expect her true order and why a simple envelope may arrive to her first.

“Help a girl out,” she asks in her last video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mystic_fox_1 via TikTok message and Poshmark via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.