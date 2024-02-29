‘Patrick Stump would never’: Fan says he won’t listen to this early 2000s pop-punk band after McDonald’s encounter with frontman

In a viral TikTok video that has quickly amassed over 2.1 million views, musician and TikToker Glenn DeVar (@glernndevern) shares a disheartening encounter with an unnamed lead singer of a famous late-2000s mainstream pop-punk band that left a lasting negative impression.

All over McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

DeVar recounts a high school memory when his band was slated to play a side stage show, a common practice that allowed emerging bands to warm up the crowd before the main act. With passes that granted them full venue access, DeVar and his bandmates decided to attend the unnamed band’s soundcheck. What should have been a thrilling behind-the-scenes glimpse quickly soured when the lead singer’s McDonald’s order arrived incorrectly. DeVar describes the singer’s reaction as a monumental meltdown, marked by excessive drama over the fast-food mishap.

The TikToker vividly depicts the scene: The lead singer, upon discovering the mistake with his order, unleashed a tirade against the venue staff, dramatically proclaiming, “I drove 9 hours for you, and you can’t even get my [expletive] nuggets right,” showcasing a level of entitlement and immaturity that left DeVar and his peers in shock. The situation escalated when, during soundcheck, the singer coldly rejected a staff member’s concerned touch, responding with a child-like tantrum.

Despite the singer’s prowess onstage later that evening, DeVar’s admiration was irrevocably tarnished. He describes an uncomfortable post-show interaction, where the singer flaunted his physique to the crowd in a manner DeVar found cringe-worthy. The TikTok creator wisely chooses not to name the individual directly, citing the person’s online activity and a notorious history of damaging property at shows.

The band, hinted by commenters to possibly be the once massively popular All-American Rejects led by Tyson Ritter or perhaps Taking Back Sunday with Adam Lazzara, was a staple of the late 2000s emo and pop punk scenes, renowned for their emotionally charged music and angsty lyrics. DeVar’s experience, however, casts a shadow over the nostalgia many hold for this era.

We’ve reached out to representatives for both bands.

“So it’s def All-American Rejects y’all; it’s basically confirmed,” said one person. But another person states they had a personal experience: “This sounds like the same experience I’ve had with the All-American Rejects.”

Another person claimed to have witnessed a similar happening at an All-American Rejects show: “Omg, it was [100%] All-American Rejects because of the body part at the end. I went to one of their shows, and he was doing this in front of middle-school teeny-bopper girls and their dads. Disgusting.”

The evidence at this point is unclear.

This viral TikTok story resonates not just for its insight into the flawed human aspect of celebrities but also as a cautionary tale about the impact of fame on behavior. The pop-punk scene, celebrated for its raw emotion and connection with fans, unfortunately, has its share of negative anecdotes that contrast sharply with its music’s message.

DeVar’s hope that the singer has since found peace reflects a broader wish for maturity and self-reflection within the industry, underlining the complex relationship between artists, their public personas, and their audience.

The Daily Dot has contacted DeVar for comment.