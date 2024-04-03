‘How?’: Woman drives next to police officer. Then, she gets a DM from a private Instagram

A woman says she drove next to an attractive police officer. Then, the next day she received an Instagram direct message from a private account. As it turns out, the mystery cop tracked her down.

TikTok user Jocelin (@jocelincarba) says the other day, she was driving home from work and was forced to take an alternative route due to traffic. “As I’m driving, I see a cop come up next to me,” she says. “So I’m like looking over, and he’s like singing or something. I look over at him and smile, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s actually really cute.’ And he smiles back.”

Immediately, Jocelin says she wished the police office would pull her over. “But not so he can write me a ticket, obviously, so he can ask for my number,” Jocelin says. “But he doesn’t, so I just drive off. Literally, as soon as I get home, I text my girlfriend, and I’m like I just saw the hottest cop, I literally just fell in love with him.”

The next day at work, Jocelin says she noticed she had a follow request on Instagram. “I’m like, who is this? I normally don’t get new followers,” she says. “But his account was private. So I was like I don’t know who this is, but I requested it anyways. And I see that it’s the cop.”

Jocelin says she determined it was the same person because the cop has a distinct facial feature. “I’m scrolling through his Instagram, trying to see if he posts cop stuff, like you know obviously all cops love talking about being cops,” she says. “No way he found my account. So obviously I DM him. I’m like, ‘How did you find my Instagram?’ Obviously, he wouldn’t tell me. But then he asked me out on a date, and then he ghosted me. So.”

In the caption, Jocelin wrote, “typical cop.”

The video amassed more than 34,000 views as of Wednesday morning. In the comments section, users suggested how the cop might have found that information.

“He probably ran ur plates & found ur name thru that … so creepy you dodged a bullet,” suggested one user.

A second user agreed. “He def. ran your plates which is crazy,” they wrote.

According to J.D. Power, cops can legally scan license plates for various reasons “as long as they have reasonable suspicion to do so,” because your license plate number is considered public information.

When cops do this without probable cause or for a personal reason, they run into legal issues. In 2016, a woman sued a Chicago police officer who used the personal information on her speeding ticket to ask her on a date. The same year, a New Jersey state police trooper was arrested for pulling women over for the express purpose of asking them on dates.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jocelin via TikTok direct message for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.