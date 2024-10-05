‘You all have been in an intense karmic cycle’: Astrologer says these 4 signs are about to undergo a major change after 16-year cycle. Here’s what to expect

Time to reinstall your Costar app. Astrologists on TikTok say the stars are about to bring some major changes for these signs—and that could mean “one of the biggest glow ups” of your life.

According to a viral TikTok posted by astrologist Laura Freeman (@laurfreeman), October is set to bring some incredible positive changes to the cardinal signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. Why? These four signs have been going through “an intense karmic cycle” that’s about to pass, Freeman said.

The cycle is filled with some of the biggest issues a person could ever grapple with in their life, and it’s all “been going on for the past 16 years.”

“We’re talking 2008,” Freeman told TikTok. “Do you even remember who you were in 2008?”

Per Freeman, the four signs have spent the last decade and change dealing with “themes of death, destruction,” and “transformation.” Due to the severity of these issues, the cycle has impacted everything from work to friendships, romance to “what brings you joy,” with “lesson after lesson” hitting the signs.

So, if you felt like you were forced “to reevaluate everything” in your life since 2008? If the past decade and a half required “intense transformation and growth”? Yup, blame the karmic cycle. Luckily, Freeman said that the cycle’s end will close out “a likely very painful chapter” for Cancers, Libras, Capricorns, and Arieses.

“Now this karmic cycle all has to do with the planet Pluto,” Freeman said. “In short, this directly affects the cardinal signs because of where they’re located in the zodiac. This all changes in October when Pluto finally enters the signs of Aquarius.”

What does Pluto mean for Aries, Capricorn, Libra, and Cancer?

Across TikTok, astrologers agree. Big changes are about to hit the cardinal signs. TikTok astrologist Amy Demure (@amydemure) came to a similar conclusion as Freeman in late September, claiming that the cardinal signs will “be having one of the most important new beginnings they’ll experience over the next two years in October.” Demure described this process as a “massive death and rebirth,” one where Arieses, Cancers, Libras, and Capricorns can expect to let go of all those awful people and habits that have burdened their lives.

“And we will also have a full moon in Aries in October, which will add to the intensity and power of this final ending in our lives, since full moons are all about letting go,” Demure said. “These signs will also have a life-defining new beginning in October, which will set off a one-year-long transformation and introduce a new life era, because they are highly affected by the solar eclipse in Libra.”

However, Demure says these opportunities won’t just fall on your lap. You’ll have to work for change, something astrologist Bella Luna (@astrobellaluna) noted in her own TikTok about Pluto entering Capricorn from Sept. 1 to Nov. 19. While this period marks potential change for powerful institutions, it also means serious work for anyone affected by the new period.

“So sit back and enjoy the show. Well, not so fast, because Capricorn rules a part of your birth chart too, so you’re gonna have some work to do too,” Luna said. “And you’re gonna experience a final transformation. You’ll probably stay human, but just become a better one.”

Is this good or bad for cardinal signs?

Most of all, this is a season for hope, renewal, and change. Anyone with a cardinal sign should be happy. Things are going to get real, but they’re also going to get better. Kseniia Kim, an artist with a passion for astrology, celebrated the change on Threads as an important step in her own growth.

“As an Aries Sun, I’ve been reflecting a lot on the past 16 years of my life,” she posted. “It feels like I’ve lived a thousand lives through this timeline. But the most important thing is that I finally found the meaning and purpose of life this past year.”

“CMONNNN BRING IT ON UNIVERSE,” she concluded.

In the meantime, you might want to ask Mom for your birth time. Just to make sure, you know, if you can expect some major good vibes this fall.

The Daily Dot reached out to Freeman, Demure, and Luna for comment.

