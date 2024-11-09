‘Unlimited glitch’: Man exposes Planet Fitness hack to use HydroMassage at every location

A Planet Fitness customer explains how members can score extended HydroMassage time without speaking to an employee.

In a video with 285,000 views, TikTok user @sway2timezz stands in front of a HydroMassage. “So, when you don’t want to go in the front, put in 2102 and put in whatever time you want. I want 10 minutes,” he says, punching in the numbers on the screen. Once he presses “enter” the machine roars to life.

“Boom. Just like that,” the content creator adds, adjusting the machine’s pressure and the speed levels. “Don’t say I didn’t teach y’all nothing.”

Viewers want endless HydroMassages

“Oh, it’s over. Unlimited glitch,” one viewer wrote.

“It says time remaining: Unlimited,” a second commented.

“Thanks, unc. That 10 mins on the massage bed ain’t enough,” a third stated.

Is this the correct code?

Fellow Planet Fitness worker, however, are shocked he shared this information.

“lol I work at Planet Fitness. This facts,” one user remarked.

“How you know the code? I work at Planet Fitness,” another echoed.

A Reddit thread posted to r/PlanetFitnessMembers also references this code. However, one user panicked the morality of doing this, asking in a separate post, “Is it wrong for me to give myself extra time in the hydro bed?”

Although every location is different, an alleged Planet Fitness worker advised against this. “We have someone who does this at our club,” the user wrote in response to the quetion. “Our jobs are to keep track of what’s in use by who (for many reasons lmao) and so others can use it as well. We cut off the bed on you if we notice. You’re in a gym, you can walk up to the desk. If that doesn’t fancy you, then get a job there. Maybe your club doesn’t care, but we cut that bed off so fast.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @sway2timezz via TikTok comment and direct message. We also reached out to Planet Fitness via press email.

