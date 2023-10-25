‘You cannot take a non-Applebee’s woman to Applebee’s’: Viral list of 28 places women ‘won’t go’ on first dates includes Olive Garden, Applebee’s, and Waffle House

After a list of 28 places women said they won’t go to on a first date went viral, a man shares what, according to him, is the correct way to take a woman on a first date.

Kevin (@KevOnStage) posted his video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his post reached over 584,000 views and 1,300 likes by Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin starts his video by jokingly saying, “As a person who hasn’t been on a first date since Bill Clinton has been in office, let me be the formal excerpt on this subject since I know about dating.” He adds that he has been married for almost 20 years.

With the original list called “Places Women Absolutely Refuse To Go On a First Date,” displayed behind him, Kevin breaks down the restaurants that women claim they wouldn’t go to on a first date. These include Cheesecake Factory, Applebee’s, Waffle House, Starbucks, and Olive Garden.

The first flaw that Kevin points out in the list is that it presents the opinions of one specific group of women as every woman’s point of view. Kevin argues that this does not mean all women don’t want to go to those restaurants.

“Maybe she doesn’t wanna go to the Cheesecake Factory but she would go to Starbucks,” he posits, before adding, “And another person wouldn’t wanna do on a coffee date, but another would want to go to the movies.”

Kevin points out that one woman’s preferences might not reflect another’s, saying, “The truth is, you can for sure take an Applebee’s woman to Applebee’s, but you can’t take a non-Applebee’s woman to Applebees.”

His theory is that it all depends on the individual going on the date. “For the right woman, Waffle House might be perfect, or maybe you meet in the park and feed ducks and that would be perfect as well,” he says.

Reiterating his expertise, Kevin suggests that people ask their potential matches questions to assess where to take each other on dates.

Here’s the correct answer in the places women won’t go on a first date discussion. pic.twitter.com/NDw4nx5jSD — Kevín (@KevOnStage) October 24, 2023

“How do you feel about Apples? How do you feel about Bees? How do you feel about AppleBees’s” he jokes towards the end of the clip.

While Kevin makes several good points, the list is not without its supporters. In fact, one woman recently went viral after refusing to exit her date’s car when she realized he had pulled up at the Cheesecake Factory.

But Kevin’s viewers wholeheartedly agreed with the creator’s thoughts about first dates.

“I love feeding ducks in the park,” one commenter said.

“Damn I thought this was going to be funny and it turned out to be kind and insightful. Well said,” another wrote.

“This type of thoughtful and useful advice?! Very uncommon on social media, but this is 100%,” echoed another user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kevin via message form on personal website.