‘This is why I shop at Costco now’: Customer blasts Philadelphia cream cheese for its new price tag, says she has no other alternative to buy

A user on TikTok has gone viral after calling out the rising cost of goods, specifically noting the newly inflated price of Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

In a video with over 3.2 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user @rox30503 says, “Well, they say the economy is booming, but Philadelphia cream cheese is seven bucks.”

“What’s my alternative?” the TikToker continues. “I think I should buy a godd*mn cow and start milking it and making my own sh*t. I mean, this is bullshit. Philadelphia, you better lower your prices just like everybody else should. But we love our cream cheese.”

This TikToker isn’t the first to call out the rising price of groceries. One user showed the price difference between shopping in 2019 and today; another compared their receipts from Walmart over the course of three years, finding that they spent around 27.5% more in the modern day when compared to several years ago—an increase that significantly outpaced inflation over the same time span.

Others still simply called out specific products for their price increases. For example, a user claimed that they found aluminum foil on sale for $14. Another showed how the price for a single bag of Doritos had risen to around $6.

While other measures of inflation have cooled in recent months, grocery prices remain high, and the reasons for these increased prices have been an ongoing debate. While some cite supply chain issues, others note that, despite these issues, corporate profits have increased substantially, leading some to speculate that these price increases could be driven in part by corporate greed.

No matter the reason, commenters were not thrilled by the idea of paying more at the grocery store.

“This is why I shop at Costco now,” a commenter said. “Their 3lb tub of philadelphia cream cheese is $10.”

“Went to get cereal and it was 7.99 for a small box,” alleged another.

“I went to get grapes and they were $11,” stated a third. “Like WHAT, I almost cried while cashing out.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kraft Heinz via email and @rox30503 via Instagram direct message.