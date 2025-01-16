‘She’s got all you…fooled’: Why are people boiling Rhode phone cases by Hailey Bieber?

Would you pay $38 for a silicone iPhone case? If not, does a design sporting a pair of Necronomicon-looking lips designed to hold lip gloss change your mind? Even if after purchasing an $18 tube of the lip gloss, you had to boil it to use it properly, like this person demonstrates here?

Olivia (@livandcatz) certainly isn’t sold on the idea. But she’s shocked that, apparently, there are tons of folks on TikTok who are. And she called them out in a viral clip that’s accrued 3.5 million views on the platform.

Baffled

She begins her video by speaking into the camera, airing her grievances with the Rhode iPhone case. It’s a product that’s part of Hailey Bieber’s cosmetics line. “So let me get this straight. You ladies are telling me you spend your hard-earned money… just to find out that [the] lip balm, has, gritty little sandy bits of pigment. That have not been milled finely enough to mix in with the formula?”

“So you’re boiling it. You’re still buying it the product. That has not been mixed properly. And then boiling it in a hot pot of water. To mix that pigment into the formula?”

The TikToker continued to express her befuddlement with Rhode phone case customers. Olivia just couldn’t seem to wrap her head around why folks were still purchasing the product. Clearly, it seems as if these items haven’t gone through proper quality control measures.

To Olivia, this appears reason enough to refuse to purchase said product. “I’m just trying to figure out what kind of witchcraft Hailey Bieber has been performing. Because she’s got all you fooled. Be so for real right now.”

Trend zombies

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for human beings to fall prey to trends when it comes to product purchases. In an everlasting bid in order to portray an image or rarefied air of exclusivity, our species succumbs to trends. This phenomenon is known as “conspicuous consumption.” Usually, loud product branding is implemented in these types of products to prey on consumer psychology.

It particularly appeals to the type of buyer that oftentimes values their perception to others. And there’s a myriad of different items in various industries that cater to the conspicuous consumer. The massive “GG” buckle on a Gucci belt, for instance. Or the loud “LV” pattern plastered all over a plastic and leather bag that retails from $1,200 to $6,000.

This same trend can be found in technology, too. There’s a reason Apple brands all of its devices with its now ubiquitous bitten fruit logo. Or why someone spends $300 on a pair of Beats headphones that have weights placed in them for a premium feel. Even if there are much better and often more affordable options available to consumers.

Even liquor store workers caution against not falling for brand name boozes. Sure, these companies spend a ton on marketing so you’re familiar with their name. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the drink’s better than what’s packaged in a lesser-known and lower-priced bottle.

Social validation

Additionally, there’s another component that could explain conspicuous consumerism. In the case of Olivia’s video, there’s a group mentality explanation for why people want Labyrinth talking-door lips iPhone cases.

Meer writes that “the desire to fit in and be accepted by their peers” can influence folks to follow trends. And this has much to do with our species’ intrinsic psychology. “Humans are social creatures, and our psychological need for social approval is engrained in our nature. Keeping up with trends can foster a sense of community and camaraderie among people who have same interests or preferences.”

The same piece, however, cautions that constantly seeking to satisfy these trends may result in destroying one’s unique personality. Furthermore, Meer writes that “fear of missing out syndrome” can be an impetus for voracious trend following. Even if purchasing a lip gloss that requires boiling and mixing for proper application is involved.

Also, there’s a “perception of success and status” that comes with owning certain products. “It’s possible to believe that adopting trends and popular practises will lead to success and prestige. Conforming to particular trends may be linked to success, wealth, or social standing in some circles. Some individuals may think that by imitating the[se] behaviors. [Or] way of life, or attire of others in positions of power, they might improve their own social status.”

This aforementioned thought process can also apply to vehemently adhering to a singular political party. Rather than focusing on issues that impact folks’ immediate situations, many Americans “prize party loyalty over Democratic principles.” However, a shift in voting patterns during the 2024 election suggests this phenomenon could be changing.

Numerous folks who replied to Olivia’s post echoed her sentiments and seemed equally confounded. One person penned: “the Rhode phone case is the dumbest thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

Someone else wrote: “that phone case is the peak of consumerism.”

One user on the app couldn’t believe what Rhode was charging for the lip balm phone case. “$56 plus tax and shipping is insane.”

Another person on the app wrote that they, too, couldn’t understand why anyone would boil packaged cosmetics. “Boiling ur lipgloss is so insane to me.”

However, the product did have its defenders. Like this one TikTok user who wrote: “Idc Rhode saved my lips where as summer fridays made my lips flake.”

