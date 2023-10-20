‘Actually scared’: Passenger thinks Lyft driver stole the car they’re in

A Lyft passenger was put on edge after getting into a vehicle that appeared to be stolen.

In a viral video with over 489,000 views, TikTok user Maya (@mayas_lavie) captured a strange moment she experienced after getting into a ride share.

“Actually scared,” the on-screen caption read. “My Lyft driver has this blanket covering the steering wheel and every time she turns you can see the key panel has been removed. Did she steal this car?”

In the clip, the driver can be seen with a tiger-striped blanket covering the bottom of her steering wheel.

The strange behavior prompted Maya to begin recording and question whether it was a red flag indicating something was wrong.

“She also told me Wells Fargo closed her account yesterday and she had to go to another bank and get a new one,” she wrote in the clip’s caption. “Ma’am are you a SCAMMER?????”

@mayas_lavie She also told me wells fargo closed her account yesterday and she had to go to another bank and get a new one. Maam are you a SCAMMER????? ♬ original sound – Maya

Viewers in the comments section agreed that the Lyft driver’s behavior was a bit strange, but doubted the vehicle was stolen.

“In order to drive for Lyft or Uber your car has to be verified, so long as the license plate matched the car & what was on the app everything is good,” one user wrote.

“I had to take mine apart when it wouldn’t start and I broke the plastic, but the blanket is weird,” a second said. “She’s probably embarrassed.”

“My ignition in my car broke and my dad re-wired it to a push to start button somewhere else in the car,” another user shared. “People just broke now a days, don’t worry.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker went into further detail about the encounter. She said she felt weirded out by the driver’s behavior and began searching for explanations for it. When she spotted the blanket covering the missing keyhole, she just assumed something was up.

However, she also acknowledged the Lyft driver did, in fact, own the car.

“Miss girl delivered,” the video’s caption read. “There were so many odd parts about this trip but her car was NOT stolen.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Maya via TikTok comment for more information.