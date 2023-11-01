‘That is the best karma that I’ve seen in a while!’: Women allegedly steal items from Party City. It backfires after they forget car keys in store

A user on TikTok has gone viral after allegedly catching people shoplifting from Party City—only to have them return to the store upon realizing they forgot their keys.

In a video with over 3.2 million views, TikTok user Brandon (@itsbrandonlee) shows several people standing at the door of a Party City location. They are arguing with the staff.

“Bring my stuff back!” one of the staff members says. Arguing between the staff and visitors continues, with one repeatedly stating, “I need my keys.”

“They EACH ran out the front door with several costumes and then realized their keys were inside so they had to do the walk of shame,” Brandon said in a comment.

The visitors continually claim that they only shoplifted a small amount of items; however, the staff member insists that “there’s more.”

Eventually, the visitor appears to cave and bring back more items from near their car.

“Can I have my keys back now?” she asks.

“I have to wait until the cops come,” an employee responds.

The alleged shoplifter does not seem to like this response, answering with, “No, give me my keys.”

“You guys said, we give the stuff back, you guys would give us our keys back,” the woman says. The employee repeatedly tells them to wait by their car for the police to arrive.

“Y’all shouldn’t have been in this store stealing if you didn’t want to fucking lose your keys,” the employee says.

Over time, the dispute seems to settle, and the employee apologizes to other customers before directing them while standing by the exit of the store.

Once some customers leave, the employee and one of the women go back to arguing. The woman then brings even more items back to the store.

Arguing continues until the police arrive. As Brandon drives away, he blasts “Bad Boys” by Inner Circle, a song famously used as the theme music to the television show Cops.

“Instant karma for shoplifters,” Brandon writes in the caption.

In the comments section, users laughed about the curious situation captured by Brandon’s video.

“Love the fact they just kept bringing more stuff back after saying it’s everything like 5 times,” wrote a user.

“I just know that ride home was silent as hell lol,” shared another.

“As a worker at party city myself yall ATE,” stated a third.

