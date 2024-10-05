‘Why aren’t we using regular plates?’: Man reveals cheaper alternative for paper plates. Not everyone is on board

A man is viral after sharing a money-saving alternative to paper plates, but some viewers are warning against the idea.

TikTok user @thefuriousfounder posted the video, which has over 5.7 million views, on Sep. 30. It shows the TikToker at a Walmart complaining about the high cost of paper plates.

“Check this out. We use paper plates a lot at our house just so we don’t have to do dishes. We’re on the go quite a bit. They’ve gotten insanely expensive,” he says, pointing out a pack of 100 Great Value paper plates that cost nearly $10.

He then reveals his newfound solution: Heavy-duty paper food trays. “We’ve been buying these things, 500 of them for $21. Instead of paying 10 cents a plate, you’re paying, like, 4 cents a plate, and they’re great,” he explains.

Then, he shows a box of Member’s Mark food trays from Sam’s Club. The TikToker touts their versatility, saying they can be used in the microwave for everything from pasta to pizza to chicken strips.

In the comment section of the video, many viewers started pointing out the negative effects of single-use food trays and paper plates on the environment.

“Imagine if there was some kind of reusable plate, you could wash, and use again and again, for years?” one commenter quipped sarcastically. Another commenter echoed a similar sentiment, asking, “You don’t have time to wash what like four plates?”

A third commenter remarked, “I use a regular plate and wash afterwards because of the environment. Just a thought.”

The video, which now has over 6,400 comments, also left many European TikToker users astonished.

“And in Germany we’re trying to rescue the world by banning straws,” one of them wrote.

Another user commented, “This is why we in Europe have to think about the environment, because the United States don’t.”

@thefuriousfounder responded to the backlash by making claims about climate change that are unsupported by scientific evidence.

"These are so great for so many reasons. Firstly they are so much cheaper than paper plates and you can use them for almost anything. Secondly how many times have you had to waste a paper plate to reheat something tiny? These are just the perfect size for left overs or slice of pizza. I wish i could take credit for this idea but it was my mom who told me about it."

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thefuriousfounder via TikTok comment.

