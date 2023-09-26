‘You’re literally shopping for sentimental value’: Pandora worker exposes brand

Pandora is a jewelry store that specializes in customizable charm bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and other pieces.

However, one former worker for the jewelry manufacturer blasted the store for selling subpar products. Instead, she said that Pandora’s “sentimental value” overpowers its lack of function and worth.

In a now-viral video, user @rand0mdu3ts dueted an unnamed Pandora employee (@thefaceofebony_) who exposed the brand. As of Monday evening, the duet had over 395,800 views.

“When you shop at Pandora, you are literally shopping for sentimental value,” the worker said. “There’s not a single charm or a bracelet you can take to a pawn shop and get money back for.”

The former worker didn’t cite evidence for her claim. Nevertheless, she said that the jewelry does not actually contain enough precious metals or gems to make it inherently valuable.

In her video, @thefaceofebony_ called Pandora’s jewelry “worthless.”

“It’s all silver,” she said. You wouldn’t find… a diamond [or] a crystal at all in that store.”

The worker also said that many of the company’s stores are “dirty” and “don’t keep things up.” Some chains, she said, are disorganized to the point where shoppers might find charms and jewelry littered across the floor.

“You could probably look in-between the things on the floor and you might find a charm underneath there,” she said.

According to Pandora’s website, its jewelry is made from “genuine materials, primarily solid sterling silver and 14 or 18 k gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls and glass.” And, in recent years, the company began selling lab-grown diamond rings as well.

But in the comment section, many viewers expressed disappointment with the Pandora brand.

“I bought a matching necklace and a bracelet for my daughter and I from Pandora and they started to discolor in less than 3 weeks,” one user shared. “We returned them!”

“Common knowledge,” another said. “I assumed everyone bought it for sentimental value. What else would you do with it.”

“I worked there, it’s just too pricey for a sliver and has no [re-sellable] market value,” another worker affirmed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pandora via email and to @rand0mdu3ts and @thefaceofebony_ through TikTok comment and contact form, respectively.