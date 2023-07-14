Outback Steakhouse server dips wings in customer's ranch

‘Hol’ up, Outback got wings like this??’: Outback Steakhouse server dips wings in customer’s ranch. Viewers can’t believe how good they look though

'On my momma outback got the best wings around.'

Posted on Jul 14, 2023

Asserting “Outback Steakhouse customer service been way too comfortable lately,” a server was captured delivering wings to a table, only to bite into one of the wings when arriving.

To be fair, the server was answering a question from a customer he was delivering the wings to. The customer wanted to know if the sauce alongside the wings were ranch, and the server decided to get empirical knowledge.

The TikTok video showing the server in action—which seems staged, given the relative nonchalance of the customers in the video plus how the episode is captured—comes from creator Francisco, who grabbed the username @arizonastateuniverslty (which is really close to being the name of the higher education institution in Tempe, Arizona.)

Since it posted on July 1, it’s gathered more than 4.5 million views and more than 329,000 likes.

While the video clearly was engineered for laughs, the real star of the show was the wings themselves.

One asked, “Hol’ up, Outback got wings like this??”

@arizonastateuniverslty Outback steakhouse customer service been way too comfortable lately #fyp #wtf #colleenballinger #youtube #apology ♬ original sound – francisco

Someone responded, “YES! And they are so good! Order them “hot” and they come out like this.”

Another reacted, “Bro those wings look amazing tho.”

Someone chimed in, without specifying whether this was a good or a bad thing, “I seen it squirt.”

“Y’all don’t know???” someone else enthused. “On my momma outback got the best wings around.”

Another resolved to return after years away, saying, “Haven’t had outback since I was a kid but now I gotta try those wings.”

That led to further discussion about good they really are.

“They’re actually really good flavor wise,” opined one, before adding they are “hit or miss when it comes to the cook on them though.”

The person pledging to come back responded to that, “Yes whatever flavor this is looks delicious and that’s true every restaurant is different unfortunately but I’ll take the risk lol.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Outback Steakhouse via email.

*First Published: Jul 14, 2023, 4:49 pm CDT

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

