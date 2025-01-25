‘Mine said this and then I found out I was pregnant 2 days later’: Woman puts her Oura ring on. Then she gets a warning

In the last decade, wearable technology has radically changed the way users track their health data.

Featured Video

While in days past people might have been able to take their own pulse and temperature, without specialized medical technology a lot of other metrics for wellness were not as readily available.

However, devices like smartwatches and rings can make tracking biometric data a breeze, and connected apps and services can analyze that data to provide health insights.

One wearer of the Oura Ring health tracker says the device warned her that she might be getting sick, based on changes in her biometric health data.

Advertisement

In a video that has drawn over 239,000 views on TikTok, content creator @taylordonoghuee asks viewers what these warnings might actually mean.

“For the first time ever since having the Oura Ring, the thing I’ve dreaded most that I’ve seen happen with other people is getting like, minor warning signs of being sick,” Taylor says.

“She continues, “I feel fine. So now I’m a little panicked, but I’m also kind of glad I know because I feel like I can know that and take it easy, and hope nothing actually develops. But I’m curious, what are the odds something will develop?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @taylordonoghuee via email regarding the video.

Advertisement

What is an Oura Ring?

The Oura Ring is a wearable activity tracker that keeps tabs on sleep quality, temperature, fitness, and other biometric data to provide the wearer insights into their days and nights, helping to optimize sleep schedules and stay on top of stress, among other measured insights.

How can an Oura Ring tell if you’re sick?

Based on daily check-ins on things like body temperature, heart rate, and other biometric data, the Oura Ring can pick up on shifts and changes that might indicate the wearer is getting sick. Or in case they are experiencing something different from their baseline level of health, according to the company. This feature, known as Symptom Radar, highlights which biometric statistics are under strain, or being impacted.

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers shared their takeaways about what the warnings provided by their Oura Ring have meant in the past.

“Mine alerted me and 2 days later I had covid,” one commenter wrote.

“Are you getting your period soon?” another asked. “Sometimes it’s bc of that.”

Advertisement

@taylordonoghuee Curious how accurate this feature is? Hoping not bc I feel fine rn😅 ♬ original sound – Taylordonoghuee

“Mine went from minor to major and I have the flu,” a user said.

Others suggested that the minor nature of the warning signs could be the result of changes in her routine, and how they are affecting her body, but not necessarily sickness.

“Most likely it’s just bc you haven’t slept that well and stopped your routines, plus drinking,” one commenter wrote. “Give it a couple days if still showing then you’re getting sick.”

Advertisement

One said, “mine said this and then i found out i was pregnant 2 days later soooo.”

“Mine gave me minor signs when I was more stressed than normal,” one wrote.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.