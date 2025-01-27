‘My 10-year-old UGGs are still fluffy’: Woman notices her UGGs are ‘less fluffy’ after a week. Then she learns the real reason why

Are the UGG shoes on store shelves these days as fluffy and comfortable as in the past?

Well, TikTok user Ashley Elizabeth (@ashleyelizabethmesa) claims her 1-week-old UGG slippers are “less fluffy” than her old pair. “I’ve been wearing my UGGs for a week and tell me why there’s no more fluff,” she says, examining her chestnut-colored Tasman slipper.

When the content creator unveils the inside of the shoe, there’s barely any wool. “Where did the fluff go? Because of how much these are, I expect more fluff,” Ashley Elizabeth remarks, zooming in on the shoe’s sole.

Ashley Elizabeth reveals in the caption, “Because my 10-year-old UGGs are STILL fluffy.”

Are new UGGs as fluffy as in the past?

In the comments section, some users noted that, in their opinion, UGGs aren’t the same anymore.

“No, literally. I’ve only worn mine TWICE and my fluff is completely gone,” one viewer shared.

“They don’t make them the easy they used to. I have a pair of boots that I bought 12 years ago and they are so much better than the ones I bought last year. Softer and fluffier,” another agreed.

“I literally have to replace mine every season, I’m over it,” a third commented.

However, many users said there’s a simple explanation for the change.

“Because they’re UGG. UGG Since 1974 are the real ones,” one user revealed.

“That’s because the pressure from your foot pushes down the fluff; you need to brush it out,” a second stated.

In 2023, another content creator named Alexis Nicole called out the American entity for manufacturing “[expletive] boots.” Because of this, she buys from Emu Australia.

UGG vs UGG Since 1974: What’s the difference?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is an American company that purchased the UGG trademark in the 1990s. On the other hand, UGG Since 1974 is a family-owned business based in Australia that doesn’t have connections to the American company. Due to a lawsuit in the 1990s, UGG Since 1974 only operates in Australia and sells its products online.

Furthermore, the companies use different materials for their footwear. Since the American company prides itself on corporate sustainability, it buys wool, cotton, and leather from suppliers “that are certified by third-party benchmarking organizations.”

UGG Since 1974 shoes are derived from the highest quality authentic sheepskin and should be “[brushed] lightly with a soft suede brush or sponge” to clean it. All in all, the only similarities they share are nearly identical logos.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashley via TikTok comment and direct message as well as UGG via press email. The video has amassed 4.5 million views.

