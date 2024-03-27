‘I thought I was crazy’: Customer says Old Spice used this trick to get away with shrinkflation without people noticing

A contentious shopper went viral on TikTok after sharing a video in which she pointed out the many ways companies like Old Spice are getting away with shrinkflation.

Shrinkflation is the phenomenon where companies decrease the size and quantity of their products while continuing to offer them at the same price.

Melissa Simonson (@realmelissasimo) often discusses everyday economic issues on her TikTok account and has previously gone viral for pointing it out examples of shrinkflation with Betty Crocker, Diet Coke, Glad trash bags, and slow-churned ice cream.

In her latest post, the savvy shopper goes through a number of items at her local grocery store, pointing out the many ways companies are trying to get away with shrinkflation without customers noticing.

With an image of a bottle of Old Spice body wash in the background, Simonson shows how the company is selling their product in a larger container, but when she opens the bottle, the soap isn’t filled all the way to the top.

In order to avoid any legal issues with false advertising, Simonson says Old Spice even marks the bottle so that customers know that it’s only full up to a certain point.

“The only reason to keep it in a large bottle is to try and slip it past some people who don’t notice this disclaimer,” she says, adding that Old Spice should just make a smaller bottle.

She points out a similar issue with OxiClean cleaner, Lunchables, Wheat Thins, Miss Vickies chips, Airheads candy, Secret deodorant, and more.

“Whenever there’s any kind of reassurance on there, it’s because they’ve changed something,” she says. “They’ve shrunk it, or they’re reduced something in that packaging, and it’s for the same price.”

Simonson’s video received more than 262,000 views and over 2,000 comments from viewers who were just as displeased as she was.

“I was buying the exact same pack of Hanes socks for 2 yrs and last time I purchased? ‘Now with IMPROVED stretch’ aka whole sock feels like sand paper now.. can we talk about that kinda shrinkflation?” said one person, pointing out yet another example of shrinkflation.

“Normalize filling it the rest of the way up in the store,” another viewer suggested as a way to fight back.

“The deodorant one gets me I had one from years ago and I thought I was crazy,” wrote one user of Secret deodorant.

“And they are selling that Secret deodorant for $12.00!!! Pink tax too,” pointed out another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Simonson via Instagram direct message, to Old Spice, Kraft Heinz, Mondeléz International, Miss Vickies, Airheads, and Secret via online contact form, and to OxiClean via phone for further comment.

